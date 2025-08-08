Photo: Brendan Gleeson in THE WEIR in Dublin

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Ahead of first preview in Dublin this evening, Kate Horton Productions and Landmark Productions released a first look at Brendan Gleeson as Jack in The Weir, written, and directed for the first time, by Conor McPherson.



The Weir runs at the Harold Pinter Theatre from 12 September to 6 December 2025, with a press night on Friday 19 September, following its run at the 3Olympia Theatre in Dublin (8 Aug – 6 Sep).



Cast: Brendan Gleeson (Jack), Owen McDonnell (Brendan), Seán McGinley (Jim), Kate Phillips (Valerie) and Tom Vaughan-Lawlor (Finbar).

Photo credit: Rich Gilligan

Brendan Gleeson