Pan Pan and APHIDS to Stage YFEL, Dissecting the Art of Making Theatre

Pan Pan will team up with the Australian artist-led experimental art organisation APHIDS staging new risk-taking, future focused show that dissects the surreality of the creative processes in making theatre, that combines comedy and Faust in one fell swoop:

Pan Pan return to the stage this December to challenge the everyday world it orbits professionally by creating their own school of performing arts, a setting for their latest show YFEL - where they make a very fun take on making theatre and asking what performance is, while probing 'what is reality and what is art'. With a little help from Faust and big help from their Australian collaborators APHIDS in this new production. This new play opens for a limited run at Project Arts Centre, this December.

The show is influenced by Faust, Kantor, dodgy artists' memoirs, art manifestos and acting manuals. With a dynamic collaboration between Pan Pan (Ireland) and APHIDS (Australia) where they bring audiences through the journey of becoming an artist, where artistic success is guaranteed. In this new performing arts school for the artistically deranged, YFEL is a clever and unique show that delves into a curiosity that crosses the line between art and life, and a focus on the often unacknowledged pressures, pleasures, paradoxes, and perversities that surround the world of live performance.

The YFEL School of Performance Arts is the place where every student is under inhuman pressure to create the greatest piece of art and shock their way to glory. The ideology of the school is always to have an audience present when they publicly work through their ideas and experiments. Most of these are terrible and disastrous. The audiences too will be complicit and asked to take part in the show, to momentarily donate their bodies to art for YFEL. Mostly to create a manifesto for the YFEL School together. They won't be expected to have much talent to get onstage, but will be expected to show their evil side to make some new art. There will be an interrogation of conjectures until a whole world picture comes into focus.

The ensemble of generative artists performing in YFEL includes, Mish Grigor (Co-Artistic Director of APHIDS and a performance maker, writer and curator based in Melbourne); Faith Jones (Performer and theatre maker, Associate Artist with Pan Pan); Marcus MacKenzie (Tasmanian experimental performance maker, artist and actor); Mazzy Ronaldson (Dublin based performer and theatre maker).

This show will appeal to audiences who enjoy risk. It will be an alive emotional experience for audiences who want to feel the vibration of our collective nervous systems in the theatre space. It will elevate entertainment to new stimulating comic and intellectual heights. YFEL would like the audience to share this aspiration and have courage with their participation and contribution.

YFEL is created by some of Pan Pan and APHIDS' core collaborators including Andrew Clancy, Emma Coen, Suzie Cummins, Gavin Quinn and Alice Quinn Banville.

Adding to an already impressive arsenal of work, Pan Pan's thought-provoking performances nurture the next generation of theatre performance artists, sharing the knowledge and experience gained over their 30 years of work. They continue to source the best emerging talents from Ireland and abroad that are not afraid to make their mark. Like with this their newest production, Pan Pan continues to push artistic boundaries and contribute to the country's cultural landscape - while introducing the exciting work of APHIDS who align perfectly with Pan Pan's working ethos.

Pan Pan Theatre, known for international touring, inclusivity, and pushing boundaries of theatre production, have been hailed as some of the best creatives in the business that skilfully capture the existential turmoil of the digital era, exposing private lives to public consumption and scrutiny. YFEL is another exciting production in this vein and will make for a phenomenal theatre experience this December. The event will feature. Mish Grigor, Faith Jones, Marcus McKenzie, Mazzy Ronaldson.

