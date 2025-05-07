Northern Ireland Opera's LA VOIX HUMAINE Comes to the Everyman, Cork

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Poulenc’s La Voix Humaine is a spellbinding, one-act, one-woman opera based on a play of the same name written by Jean Cocteau, who directed the first production of the opera in 1959. Cocteau’s play also inspired other artworks including Almodovar’s famous film Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown.

The audience watch a woman receive a phone call from her lover and eavesdrop in real time as, over the course of fifty minutes, her life unravels as he tells her he is in love with someone else and ends their relationship. Her mood moves from tenderness to neediness and anguish, brilliantly expressed by Poulenc’s music. It’s a powerful, emotional work, with a heartbreaking perspective seen from just one side of a relationship. Audiences watch Elle experiencing every emotion as her life falls apart in an intense, universal story of love and loss.

Directed by Northern Ireland Opera’s Artistic Director, Cameron Menzies, this opera is performed by two stellar Northern Irish artists, soprano Mary McCabe and pianist David Quigley.

Mary McCabe, who performs the role of Elle, says “Bringing our sumptuous production of the tragic one-woman opera La Voix Humaine to Cork is incredibly exciting. I have been on a journey with the tortured and passionate soul of ‘Elle’ for a couple of years now and have found real depths to this character with both Cameron’s insightful direction and David Quigley’s symbiotic approach to the accompaniment. This is an iconic opera that new audiences deserve to see more of and empathise with ‘Elle’ in all her fragility, passion and heartbreak.”

Of this collaboration, Des Kennedy, Artistic Director of The Everyman says, “We are thrilled to welcome Northern Ireland Opera’s haunting and beautiful production of La Voix Humaine to The Everyman. This is an intimate yet sumptuous jewel of an opera and I think it will sit beautifully in our jewel-box auditorium. We are committed to presenting and producing more opera for Cork audiences in the coming years and this wonderful production is a perfect first offering for opera fans and newcomers alike.”

Don’t miss the rare chance to experience this compelling production, presented by Northern Ireland Opera in the stunning, historic surroundings of The Everyman.

