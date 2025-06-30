Nancy Harris's THE BEACON to Make Cork Premiere at The Everyman This July

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Everyman in Cork will present a major new revival of The Beacon by BAFTA-nominated playwright and screenwriter Nancy Harris (The Dry), running 4–19 July 2025. Performances begin with previews on 4, 5, and 7 July, with opening night set for 8 July. Evening shows take place at 7:30pm, with Saturday matinees at 2:00pm.

Set against the rugged West Cork coastline, The Beacon is a gripping and darkly comic family drama exploring secrets, memory, and the subjectivity of truth. Beiv, a celebrated feminist artist, is renovating a glass house perched above the sea. Her ex-husband vanished under mysterious circumstances a decade ago, and when her estranged son Colm returns from San Francisco with his new wife, old wounds reopen and long-buried truths threaten to surface.

The cast features Geraldine Hughes as Beiv, Leonard Buckley as Colm, Ross O'Donnellan as Donal, Ayoola Smart as Bonnie, and Stephen O'Leary as Ray. The production is directed by Sara Joyce, with set and lighting design by Ciaran Bagnall, costume design by Valentina Gambardella, and sound design and original music by Fiona Sheil.

The Beacon was first commissioned by Druid in 2019 and most recently produced by the Irish Repertory Theatre in New York. This new revival marks its long-awaited Cork premiere.

Accessible performance highlights include an ISL-interpreted show on Friday 11 July, an audio-described performance with a touch tour on Saturday 12 July, and a post-show talk with art historian Dr. Matthew Whyte on Wednesday 16 July.

The Beacon opens The Everyman’s summer season, which also features Stones in His Pockets, Mother of All the Behans starring Imelda May, and Laura Whitmore in The Girl on the Train.

Tickets are on sale now via everymancork.com, by phone at 021 4501 673, or at the box office.

