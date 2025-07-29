Moxie Return To Belfast For Tradfest Finale, Joined By Kinnaris Quintet

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Belfast TradFest is in full swing after kicking off Sunday, running until August 3rd featuring a vibrant week of concerts, masterclasses, sessions and summer school, showcasing over 500 of the finest artists from the world of traditional music, song and dance across 450 events, in 30 venues through Belfast UNESCO City of Music.

This Saturday 2nd August, all eyes turn to Mandela Hall for a genre-defying finale concert featuring two of the most exciting acts on the trad scene today - Moxie and the Kinnaris Quintet.

Returning to Belfast for the first time in three years, Moxie brings their electrifying sound to TradFest in what promises to be a landmark performance. Hailing from Sligo, Moxie are rooted in Irish traditional music yet fearlessly innovate, reimagining the genre for a new generation. At the centre is the powerful presence of Julia Spanu, a multilingual vocalist with heritage spanning France, Italy, Vietnam, and Tunisia, alongside Jos Kelly (keys/accordion), Darren Roche (accordion), Ted Kelly (tenor guitar/ukulele bass), Richie Delahunty (acoustic guitar), and Caoimhe De Barra (percussion). Their upcoming third album, due in Autumn 2025, draws inspiration from Bob Quinn’s Atlantean theory, blending Irish traditions with sounds from France, Spain, and North Africa.

Moxie will be joined by the Kinnaris Quintet, a powerhouse all-female group renowned for their euphoric, raw, and emotive sound. Their performances are a must-see on the live music scene. The group features accomplished musicians Jenn Butterworth (guitar), Laura-Beth Salter (mandolin/tenor guitar), Aileen Reid (5-string fiddle), Fiona MacAskill (fiddle), and Laura Wilkie (fiddle). Their music balances reverence for tradition with bold innovation, delivering uplifting harmonies, intricate arrangements, and joy in abundance.

This bold, genre-defying finale concert brings Belfast TradFest 2025 to a fitting close.

