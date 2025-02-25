Malaprop Theatre to Present Irish Tour of HOTHOUSE

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Malaprop Theatre will present an Irish Tour of their award-winning production, HOTHOUSE. This fast-paced, poignant story of love, loss, and legacy set on an Arctic cruise ship, takes you-the passenger-on a journey to bid farewell to the ice caps. Following their Off-Broadway debut (2024) where HOTHOUSE was selected as a New York Times Critic's Pick, the show tours to 10 venues nationwide from April - June, 2025.

HOTHOUSE brings us on an odyssey that sails through an intergenerational tale complete with horny songbirds, a mad captain, and wanting to change, but not knowing how. Set on a cruise liner in the Arctic, where the ship's captain is pulling the strings, the play is performed by a cast of five. HOTHOUSE with its clever score, looks at the last hundred years in Ireland, and ahead to the next hundred.

Tackling climate breakdown with big ideas, a lot of laughs, and some truly grotesque cabaret musical numbers. The play sees Ruth (in 1969) who refuses to eat sandwiches with lettuce in them. Ali in the present day goes on a cruise to say goodbye to the ice. A parent 100 years in the future tells their child it gets better, even though we're pretty sure they're lying.

HOTHOUSE is directed by Claire O'Reilly (Emma, The Abbey Theatre) and written by Carys D. Coburn (Absent the Wrong, Verity Bargate Award Winner, Irish Times Theatre Award nominee for Citysong) with MALAPROP. Cast includes Bláithín MacGabhann (Dancing at Lughnasa at National Theatre London, Maeve O'Mahony (Abbey Theatre, Collapsing Horse, Sugarglass Theatre, MALAPROP's LOVE+, JERICHO, Everything Not Saved, Before You Say Anything), Thommas Kane Byrne (Darklands, Kin, Derry Girls, Deadly Cuts) and Peter Corboy (Fair City, Rough Magic, Sugarglass Theatre). Set and costume design are by Molly O'Cathain (Gaiety Theatre, Abbey Theatre, Peacock Theatre), lighting design is by John Gunning and Composition, Musical Direction and Sound Design are by Anna Clock.

*This touring production will have 4 ISL interpreted performances; in Cork, Dublin, Limerick and Galway, lead by deaf artist Lianne Quigley and a team of ISL interpreters.

"A company of real ambition. One which is using theatrical form to grapple with the complexities of a world where the ground is constantly shifting beneath our feet" - Lyn Gardner, Stagedoor

The cast features Peter Corboy, Thommas Kane Byrne, Bláithín Mac Gabhann, Maeve O'Mahony

TOUR INFORMATION:

Project Arts Centre (Space Upstairs), Dublin

Tuesday 15 - Saturday 19 April @ 7.30pm,

Saturday 19 April (matinee) @ 2:30pm.

PAC Box Office - Tel: 01 881 9613 / https://projectartscentre.ie/events/hothouse-2/

Siamsa Tíre, Tralee, Co Kerry

Friday 25 April @ 7.30pm

Siamsa Box Office - Tel: 066 712 3055 / https://siamsatire.com/event/hothouse-presented-by-malaprop-theatre/

The Everyman Theatre, Cork

Wednesday 30 April

Everyman Box Office - Tel: 021 450 1673 / https://everymancork.com/

Town Hall Theatre, Galway [as part of Galway Theatre Festival 2025]

Tuesday 6 May @ 8.00pm

THT Box Office - Tel: 091 569 777 / https://tht.ie/

The Source Arts Centre, Thurles, Co Tipperary

Saturday 10 May

SAC Box Office - Tel: 0504 90204 / https://www.thesourceartscentre.ie/

Roscommon Arts Centre

Friday 16 May @ 8.00pm

RAC Box Office - Tel: 090 662 5824 / https://roscommonartscentre.ie/

An Grianán, Letterkenny, Co Donegal

Wednesday 21 May @ 8.00pm

An Grianan Box Office - Tel: 074 912 077 / https://angrianan.com/event/hothouse-malaprop-theatre/

Hawks Well, Sligo

Saturday 24 May @ 8.00pm

Hawks Well Box Office - Tel: 071 916 1518 / https://www.hawkswell.com/whats-on/shows/hothouse

Mermaid Arts Centre, Bray, Co Wicklow

Friday 30 May @ 8.00pm

Saturday 31 May @ 8.00pm

Mermaid Arts Centre Box Office - Tel: 01 272 4030 / https://www.mermaidartscentre.ie/whats-on/events/hothouse

Lime Tree, Limerick

Thursday 5 June @ 7.30pm

Lime Tree Box Office - Tel: 061 953 400 / https://limetreebelltable.ie/events/hothouse/

Comments