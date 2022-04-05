Live Collision International Festival Announces 2022 Programme

LIVE COLLISION INTERNATIONAL FESTIVAL presents some of the most daring and captivating work of our time and is regarded as the leading curatorial model of Live Art in Ireland.

Taking place over four days, 27th-30th April 2022 at Project Arts Centre Dublin, the festival presents artists of exceptional calibre - from seminal international artists making ground-breaking work across the globe, to Ireland's most exciting next-generation of performance makers.

Presenting across formal and informal spaces while encountering the familiar and unfamiliar. LCIF2022 festival programme asks us to gather around ideas, provocations and imaginations while basking in the meditative chant of live performance. Giving space and time to contemplate, to escape, to lose yourself and to uplift your heart in a frenzy of shared joy and festival.

Live Collision International Festival is an annual curated festival of Live Art presenting some of the most ground-breaking artists of our time, alongside new voices and the next generation of makers from Europe, the UK and Ireland with exceptional work across performance and digital platforms. The festival programme (artists & artworks) excavates with urgency topics such as class, race, rhetoric, migration, mental health, feminism, identity, gender, sexuality, access, equality and displacement.

PROGRAMME OVERVIEW - Live Collision International Festival 2022

The 2022 festival line-up showcases many exceptional artists: international (soon to be) icons Cade & MacAskill (Rosana Cade & Ivor MacAskill) bring the digital edition of their brand-new work The Making of Pinocchio following its international debut met with great critical acclaim at Tramway (Glasgow) and first streamed online at Take Me Somewhere Festival (May 2021).

Brokentalkers return with their critically acclaimed and multi award-winning work The Examination, exploring mental health and human rights in the prison system. Performed by Brokentalkers' Gary Keegan and stand-up comedian and former prisoner Willie White.

ANU productions research Coney Island Dodgems, a research phase by lead artist, Owen Boss will host a series of conversations focusing on the sound system and dance floor as a delivery vehicle of culture and alternative political ideology.

The internationally renowned artist Harun Morrison brings two fresh works to this year's festival. Nothing Special is an evolving text comprising 365 statements outlining everyday scenarios observed by the artist in the UK's severest phase of lockdown. This artwork unfolds as a live reading, performances in both English and Irish. How To Do Things With Non-Words is a visual installation with an extract from Journal of British Language and Communication Disorders accompanied by the voice of Zurich based artist and musician Lea Rüegg. Originally commissioned as part of 'Not Standing in Place', a project by Vlatka Horvat & Tim Etchells, Zurich: Theater Spektakel Festival, 2021.

Ireland's most sought-after interdisciplinary artist, Irish Trinidadian artist Maïa Nunes, brings the second orbit in a new series of immersive and experimental performance works, Solas, channelling the Sun. An offering of light. Integrating original sound design and musical composition, with live instrumentation and vocal improvisation.

Using cutting edge AI technology, dance and music, Glimmer asks; how do we embrace virtual landscapes and digital lives while holding sacred our beautiful, human idiosyncrasies? Directed by Robyn Byrne and Rachel Ní Bhraonáin, choreographed in collaboration with Roisin Harten. This new work will take place in public space, a disused commercial space (6 - 7 St. Stephen's Green ex-TopShop) using the newest innovations in technology in collaboration with Algorithm.

Object Permanence by Kat Hawkins (UK) is a first solo dance presentation that asks questions about the time it takes to do things. Building a landscape of cripness, Kat takes us intimately into the relationship between the disabled body and assistive devices, revealing a world of joy, companionship and sensuality.

BheBhe&Davies (UK) a newly formed duo to be reckoned will present Viscera a film installation question who is entitled to fully express their emotions in different social contexts and how our identities liberate or limit our behaviour. Viscera is shaped by activist, anti-racist and feminist writing, gestures drawn from competitive sports and visceral human experiences. Commissioned by the Wellcome Collection.

House of Origin is a multimedia body of research into Ballroom culture and the possibilities of Ballroom for Black queer community building and gender euphoria in an Irish context by Origins Eile. House of Origin includes a new video project, recorded interviews with some of the icons of Ballroom, voicenote responses submitted by our queer Black community here in Ireland.

Dublin based multidisciplinary artist ALYXIS, premiered their debut EP 'RUSH' through FACT MAG in April 2021. ALYXIS will be releasing new music in April with Berlin label DiaxDem. XOIOXO is a premier live performance; an up close intimate encounter with the expansive electronic range of this incredible artist.

Lynnette Moran, Festival Director of Live Collision International Festival says:

"It is with great anticipation we welcome back our Live festival programme and audiences. It feels like an enormous wait since we reconfigured our programme in April 2020 in response to public health guidelines. There's no doubt it's been incredibly tasking for independent artists who have struggled to survive during this time. The battle for artists, who we support as part of Live Collision, was even greater. It was not just financial but also emotional and fundamental. Overnight support networks, communities and contexts disappeared leaving a range of artists, already operating on the parameters of conventional cultural space, adrift from vital anchors. We have worked to keep a buoyancy, to remain connected, to listen and to respond to the new ways artists need to make work at this time.

Thankfully, we are in a position to regroup incredible artists, introduce new voices and explore the landscape of live art practice once again with the same rigour as before. However, it is not business as usual, we have changed the pace of the festival and scale to open up the space for artists to make work in this new climate; further expanding the festival's care (both for artists and audiences alike), while furnishing work with both space and time as a vital resource.

We are truly excited to welcome audiences and artists to be together again, in close proximity and in meaningful dialogue. Now more than ever it means so much to share ideas, politic, space and environment. We are delighted to say our festival programme is fresh, fierce and awaits audiences. Join us, all are welcome."

Tickets are on sale now and the full festival programme is at http://www.livecollision.com/programme-2022/