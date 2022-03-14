LUCK JUST KISSED YOU HELLO Announced At The Abbey Theatre

A story that peels back many different layers and aspects of masculinity, this play, written by Amy Conroy, offers a deep recognition of how our childhood experiences shape and form us. The world premiere took place at the Galway International Arts Festival in 2015, seven short years ago. In 2022, it is now being performed in a changed world, bringing broader understanding to one man's trans experience.

In Luck Just Kissed You Hello, Mark returns home for the death of his father. In this dramatic and witty exploration of masculinity, Mark defends his new life to those who know him best as Laura, his twin brother Gary and old friend Sullivan. And, most confronting of all, he must face what it means to be himself.

Originally directed by the current Artistic Director of the Abbey Caitríona McLaughlin, this moving piece will now make its way to the Peacock stage and will be directed by Wayne Jordan. The cast will be announced in coming weeks.

Amy Conroy worked with Transgender Equality Network Ireland (TENI), on investigating masculinity through a transgender lens.

"It is important for the play to convey the uncertainty felt by many men. To examine what it feels like to be a man, but also what it feels like to be a man deemed not masculine enough, or indeed a female deemed too masculine." - Amy Conroy

Highlighting the limitations of gender stereotypes this "blistering exploration of masculinity" (The Guardian) will leave a powerful impact on audiences.

Amy Conroy is an actor, playwright, and theatre maker. She can be seen in the eagerly awaited TV adaptation of Graham Norton's debut novel Holding - directed by Kathy Burke, which is coming to ITV this month.

Her first stage play, I ♥ Alice ♥ I, won the Fishamble Award for New Writing in the 2010 Dublin Fringe Festival and has enjoyed sold out runs nationally and internationally. Her second show, Eternal Rising of the Sun, won the Best Female Performer Award when it premiered at Dublin Fringe Festival 2011, and earned her a nomination for Best Actress in the Irish Times Theatre Awards. In September 2013, Amy and her company HotForTheatre presented Break, which combined spoken word, music and text. Her most recent play, The Boy Who Talked to Dogs, a commission by Australian theatre company Slingsby, premiered at the Adelaide Theatre Festival 2021.

Directing credits include Me Sara (Priming the Canon) for the Abbey Theatre, Looking Deadly (Dublin Fringe - National tour), Here and Now by Veronica Dyas, and Sham by Paul Mead for Gúna Núa.

Amy has performed in countless production over the years, with recent highlights including a critically acclaimed production of The Taming of the Shrew at the Globe Theatre, London, directed by Caroline Byrne, A Day In May, directed by Gerry Stembridge, A Midsummers Night's Dream, directed by Lynne Parker, Portrait of the Artist as a Young Man (DTF 2018), directed by Ronan Phelan, Citysong, directed by Caitriona McLaughlin (Abbey Theatre and Soho Theatre, London), This Beautiful Village for the Abbey Theatre, directed by David Horan, and Every Brilliant Thing in the Peacock and on national tour in January 2022, directed by Andrea Ainsworth.