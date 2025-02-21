LITTLE WOMEN, THE HOUSE PARTY And More Spring Drama Announced At Belgrade Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Belgrade Theatre, Coventry has announced details of some of the drama programme that the venue will present this spring.

ThickSkin and Pentabus have joined forces to present former Bruntwood Prize Winner Tim Foley's play Driftwood between 11 – 12 March. Directed by a team of Elle White and Neil Bettles, the play follows two brothers on a beach who need to figure out what to do with their dad - but the sea has other ideas. Their dad is dying, and their town is crumbling. Family rifts and political divides try to pull them apart, while a figure made of driftwood stalks the shore at night. Driftwood is an inspiring story about hope, love and belonging.

Anne-Marie Casey's new adaptation of Louisa May Alcott's iconic Little Women comes to the Belgrade Theatre from 19 – 22 March. Little Women is as relevant today as it was at the time of its first release, proving that women can be bold, persistent, self-assured, and the heroes of their own story. This new adaptation directed by Loveday Ingram is a celebration of women, filled with laugher, tears and a theatrical, heart-warming lifting of the spirits.

Julia Grogan's Playfight follows three friends who grow up under ancient tree. They're filthy, brutal and full of hope. By turns hysterical and poignant. This Edinburgh Festival smash hit comes to the Belgrade Theatre between 2 – 5 April. Described by The Observer as Stunningly Accomplished.

A wild party. A friendship. And one-night that changes everything. The House Party a Headlong and Chichester Festival Theatre co-production in association with Frantic Assembly. Written by Laura Lomas and directed by Holly Race Roughan is at the Belgrade Theatre from 7 – 10 May. The play tells the story of Julie's 18th birthday and she's throwing a party in her father's extravagant townhouse, her boyfriend has just dumped her and her long-suffering best friend is trying to pick up the pieces. As the volume goes up and the shots go down, Julie concocts a twisted cocktail of entitlement, desire and destruction. The House Party explores themes of class, power, and privilege with raw intensity.

Ali Miles' thriller The Croft comes to the Belgrade Theatre 20 – 24 May with direction from Philip Franks and production by Original Theatre will star TV favourite Liza Goddard. Based on a true highland story. In the remote Scottish Highlands two women arrive at a former Crofters Hut in the deserted village of Coillie Ghille. When suddenly the weekend getaway takes an unexpected turn. In this bold and haunting play the present interweaves with the past as ancient tales surface and the terrifying truth lurking in the Croft is revealed.

Other upcoming drama includes (the) Woman, a Perspectives Theatre Company Production from award-winning writer Jane Upton (27 – 28 Feb); By Tangled Feet and Rowan Tree, exploring the fundamental need we all share: the need to belong, Belongings (8 Mar); Tiata Fahodzi presents EVERYWHERE: Triple Bill, this triple bill of short plays is very much about instigating conversations and curiosity. Writers include Yusra Warsama, Magero and Anyebe Godwin (8 Apr); Written by Moira Buffini and presented by the Queen's Theatre Hornchurch and Theatre Nation Partnerships, Handbagged is a political comedy that unlocks the palace door, imagining the untold conversations of two of history's most powerful women, Margaret Thatcher and Queen Elizabeth II (29 Apr – 3 May); A Belgrade Theatre Co-Production with Double M Arts & Events, Two Pints, from award-winning Irish author Roddy Doyle, explores the friendship between two men of a certain vintage as they attempt to support each other through life's triumphs and tragedies, one pint at a time (Fri 2 May – Sat 25 May).

