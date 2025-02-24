John Scott's Irish Modern Dance Theatre to Present BEGIN ANYWHERE

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



John Scott's irish modern dance theatre will celebrate 33 years in the dance business and stage 2 spectacular new works together in a continuous dance event, where 3 dancers perform 4 solos by Merce Cunningham to music by acclaimed composer John King - and a new show, BEGIN ANYWHERE. that weaves Mel Mercier's magical musical vision where 6 dancers and 4 of Ireland's best contemporary-trad musicians respond to the inspirations of the legendary American choreographer and composer John Cage:

John Scott's irish modern dance theatre present two new dance pieces this Spring. Iconic choreographer Merce Cunningham's 'Four Solos', choreographic event of four solos performed by 3 outstanding dancers set to acclaimed American composer John King's music. These four solos will lead into a new large-scale work, BEGIN ANYWHERE - a new work by John Scott and Mel Mercier that makes its world and Irish premieres this February and March, with a St Patrick's Festival weeklong run in Dublin as part of the 2025 programme. Both pieces work together as one continuous dance event each night.

The four solos by Merce Cunningham presents four stunning solos by Merce Cunningham: Changeling (1957), Solo (1975), and excerpted solos from RainForest (1968) and Travelogue (1977) - but presented in a continuous dance event with music by John King. (by arrangement with the Merce Cunningham Trust,) and sees John King's music drive this stunning dance showcase where dancer's Morgan Amirah Burns, François Malbranque and Boris Charrion who take to the stage for 20 minutes in total and open this night of dance.

BEGIN ANYWHERE will be brought to life by 6 outstanding dancers from the USA, France, Poland, Brazil and Ireland, with the dancers in constant motion through the performance space with vigorous, sweeping athleticism contrasting with slower, stately pure movement, sharing the stage with 4 of Ireland's best musicians with backgrounds ranging from Sean Nós to electronic. All these artists respond to the inspirations of legendary American choreographer Merce Cunningham and composer John Cage, in this new dance and music show.

"I still can't believe that Irish Modern Dance Theatre has had 33 years of exciting work while touring dance to every part Ireland, from opera houses to small experimental galleries and going internationally in the US Brazil, France, Scotland, London, Germany, Italy, Sweden, Estonia, Palestine, Turkey. The time has flown and all the work is hard. But it's always a joy making it.

I'm writing this following our sold out standing ovation, premier of our new work 'Begin Anywhere' in New York. Following our run there, we are touring Begin Anywhere and solos by the American Dance genius Merce Cunningham. We can't wait to bring these exciting works with a large ensemble and live music back home to Ireland.

Begin Anywhere is our best work so far. It has knockout dancing and a joyous feel somewhere between an Irish Céilí and a rock festival., mixing elements of Irish dancing formations with athletic, virtuosic jumps and fast ensemble dancing." - John Scott, Choreographer, Founder and Creative director, Irish Modern Dance Theatre

Commissioned by Irish Arts Center New York, BEGIN ANYWHERE shows Scott and Mercier channeling Cage and Cunningham's artistic universe and inspirations from Marcel Duchamp to James Joyce. This new show came about asthe award-winning Irish contemporary choreographer, John Scott, who has had extensive dialogue with Merce Cunningham Dance Company across the years, and Tony-nominated composer and sound designer, Mel Mercier came together to create this new work - Mercier was an original musician in John Cage's Roaratorio (1979), often described as an Irish circus on Finnegan's Wake, and John Scott had extensive exposure to and dialogue with Merce Cunningham Dance Company over the years and has collaborated with many Cunningham dancers of many generations. BEGIN ANYWHERE is their response to their shared histories and influences taking Cunningham and Cage's methodologies as a departure point.

CREATIVE TEAM:

Choreographer - John Scott (Begin Anywhere)

Composer - Mel Mercier (Begin Anywhere)

Choreographer - Merce Cuningham (Four Solos)

Composer - John King (Four Solos)

Choreography staged by: Ashley Chen (Changeling), Cheryl Therrien (Solo, RainForest), Andrea Weber (Travelogue)

Curated and arranged by: Patricia Lent.

Lighting Design - Joe Levasseur

Sound - Donncha Moynihan

Costumes Gabriel Berry (Begin Anywhere)

Costumes Catherine Garnier (Four Solos)

Costume for Travelogue after the design of Robert Rauschenberg

DANCERS:

Solos: Morgan Amirah Burns, Boris Charrion and François Malbranque

Begin Anywhere cast: Vinicius Martins Araujo, Morgan Amirah Burns, Boris Charrion, Magdalena Hylak, François Malbranque, and Adam O'Reilly

Musicians: Caoimhe Uí Fhlathata, Mel Mercier, Kevin McNally and Mick O'Shea

Running Time: 60 mins (for both pieces) - no interval

