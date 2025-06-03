Irene Kelleher To Perform In STITCH & FOOTNOTE As Part Of Cork Midsummer Fest

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Actor and playwright Irene Kelleher will present two original works during the 2025 Cork Midsummer Festival, performing both Footnote and Stitch across multiple dates and venues. Kelleher will appear twice daily throughout the festival and, on Saturday, June 14, is scheduled to perform three times in one day.

Footnote

Venue: Cork Theatre Collective Studio at Triskel Arts Centre

Dates & Times: Saturday, June 14 – 1:00 p.m. Monday, June 16 – 1:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, June 17 – 1:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m.

Duration: 1 hour

Written and performed by Kelleher and directed by comedian Laura O’Mahony, Footnote is a comedic one-woman show inspired by the absurdities of bookshop life. With set design by Cormac O’Connor and production managed by Michael Anthony Green, the play is a tribute to book lovers and retail resilience.

Stitch

Venue: J. Nolan Stationery, 21 Shandon Street (site-specific performance)

Dates & Times: Friday, June 13 – 5:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m. Saturday, June 14 – 9:00 p.m. and special Midnight performance Sunday, June 15 – 5:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m. Wednesday, June 18 – 5:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m. Thursday, June 19 – 5:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m. Friday, June 20 – 5:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m. Saturday, June 21 – 5:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m. Sunday, June 22 – 5:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m.

Duration: 75 minutes

Audience Capacity: 20 per performance

Set in 1989 on Shandon Street, Stitch is a site-specific psychological drama that immerses audiences in a ghostly past. The production is directed by Regina Crowley, with sound and lighting by Cormac O’Connor, set design by Jenny White, costume design by Valentina Gambardella, and production management by Michael Anthony Green.

Both productions are presented as part of Cork Midsummer Festival, which runs June 13–23, 2025. For full festival details, visit www.corkmidsummer.com.

Comments

Best Musical - Live Standings Operation Mincemeat - 27% Maybe Happy Ending - 25% Death Becomes Her - 17% Vote Now! 00 Days 00 Hours 00 Minutes 00 Seconds