First EVERYMAN MADE Season Lineup Revealed

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The first EVERYMAN MADE season opens in April with Making History by Brian Friel, a fascinating and rarely seen drama about Hugh O’Neill and the events before and after the Battle of Kinsale. Kennedy will be directing several of Cork’s best-known actors, including acting legend Denis Conway.

It will be followed by BAFTA-nominated Irish writer Nancy Harris’ family thriller The Beacon, which is set in West Cork and will have its long-awaited Cork premiere. International theatre and opera director Daniel Kramer will create a naughty, moving, and subversive late-night political cabaret Happy Hour, which will be presented as part of the Cork Midsummer Festival in June. The Everyman will also partner with the brilliant Annabelle Comyn, who directed Landmark’s and The Everyman's hugely successful Asking for It, her company Hatch and Once-Off Productions, on a co-production of Caryl Churchill’s Escaped Alone, a radical, funny play about four retired ladies having tea together in a garden as they contemplate the end of the world.

Highlights in the programme of touring work include Druid’s Three Short Comedies by Sean O’Casey, directed by Garry Hynes and performed by Druid ensemble members Marie Mullen and Marty Rea. The incredible Laura Whitmore stars in the adaptation of international bestseller The Girl on the Train which is touring the UK and Ireland this summer. Also, this season a stage adaptation of the hugely popular Claudia Caroll novel The Secrets of Primrose Square; a political drama about a miscarriage of justice in the Guildford Four-themed biopic The Life and Times of Paddy Armstrong, starring Cork actor Don Wycherley; and NI Opera’s beautiful one person Poulenc opera La Voix Humaine, based on the play by Jean Cocteau.

The Everyman will also welcome headliner comedians - Jason Manford, Chris McCausland, Ardal O’Hanlon - along with some of the most exciting musical acts - new and emerging – Eddi Reader, White Horse Guitar Club, Jamie Duffy, and the ever-popular EVERYMAN MADE quarterly singalong Sunday Songbook.

“After a few months of getting to know our brilliant audiences, staff, and volunteers. I am delighted to launch the EVERYMAN MADE season which includes some world-class Cork acting talent, presents work by some of our greatest Irish and international playwrights, and is inspired by both the history of The Everyman Playhouse at Fr. Matthew Hall and, the ambition of Cork as an international cultural capital. Theatre is about making stories, making community, making memories, making magic. Let’s Make….”

Comments