FAITH HEALER Comes to The Everyman in October

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Blood in the Alley will present Faith Healer by Brian Friel, directed by Geoff Gould, coming to The Everyman Wednesday 8th and Thursday 9th October 2025.

There are many who believe Faith Healer is Brian Friel’s greatest play. Frank Hardy, played by Seamus O’Rourke, is a healer, travelling to remote corners in Wales, Scotland, and Ireland, hoping to heal those who wish to be healed. Orla Fitzgerald plays his wife Grace, and his Cockney manager Teddy, is played by Michael Patric. They weave their versions of their life with Frank and a terrible event into a haunting performance. Truths, lies, deception, and murder, all collide to provide a dark journey into a psychic landscape that compels and enthrals.

On the tenth anniversary of his passing, Faith Healer reminds us of the majesty of Brian Friel’s work.

Blood in the Alley is a Cork based theatre company started by Geoff Gould in 2003. Geoff is the former Artistic Director of The Everyman and his previous Friel work includes a national tour of Making History and his critically acclaimed Philadelphia, Here I Come in 2022. Seamus O’Rourke, Orla Fitzgerald and Michael Patric are ideally cast in their respective roles.

Tour Dates

Town Hall Theatre, Galway October 3rd

Market Hall, Glenties, October 4th

The Everyman Cork, October 8th and 9th

Limetree Limerick, October 15th and 16th.

Pavilion Theatre, Dun Laoghaire, October17th and18th (Matinéee on Saturday 18th)

Love Theater in Ireland? Join The Community! Whether you've got past experience writing about theater or just starting, the BroadwayWorld Community offers a unique opportunity to become a champion for your local arts community, helping raise awareness of local offerings and adding another local voice to the conversation at a time arts coverage is shrinking in the press across the continent. Join us and become a pivotal part of the movement that celebrates and promotes the arts in the digital age. Learn More