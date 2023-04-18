Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

David Walliams' DEMON DENTIST Comes To 3olympia Theatre In July

David Walliams' Demon Dentist comes to 3Olympia Theatre from Wednesday 19th July to Sunday 23rd July 2023, for 10 shows.

Apr. 18, 2023  
David Walliams' DEMON DENTIST Comes To 3olympia Theatre In July

The bestselling children's author David Walliams and the award-winning Birmingham Stage Company have teamed up for a brand-new production of Demon Dentist. This is their latest collaboration after Gangsta Granny and Billionaire Boy, both of which received Olivier award nominations.

David Walliams' Demon Dentist comes to 3Olympia Theatre from Wednesday 19th July to Sunday 23rd July 2023, for 10 shows. Tickets priced from €18.50 including booking fee & €1.50 restoration levy on sale with www.ticketmaster.ie. Family ticket packages available on select performances. €95 for 4 tickets (plus Restoration Levy). For family bookings, please contact the Group Bookings Department at groups@3olympia.ie or 01 6468687.

Join Alfie and Gabz on this fabulous adventure, as they investigate the strange events happening in their home town! Children are leaving their teeth for the tooth fairy and waking up to find odd things under their pillows! Alfie and Gabz are determined to get to the bottom of the mystery - but no-one could have dreamed what they'll discover when they come face to face with the demon dentist herself, in this hilarious and thrilling story!

David Walliams said: "What a brilliant show! It's hilarious jaw-dropping fun!"

David Walliams is one of Britain's best-loved comedians. LITTLE BRITAIN, his creation with Matt Lucas, won numerous international awards including three BAFTAs, and now plays in over 100 countries. It was followed by one of the most popular comedies of all time, COME FLY WITH ME. David has also been a judge on the ITV talent show BRITAIN'S GOT TALENT since 2012. A best-selling children's author, David began writing books in 2008. His novels have been translated into 55 languages, selling 50 million copies worldwide.

Neal Foster is the adapter and director of Demon Dentist. He is the Actor/Manager of The Birmingham Stage Company, which is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year. Since its foundation in 1992 has staged over one hundred productions and the company has become one of the world's leading producers of theatre for children and their families. Productions include Horrible Histories Live on Stage for seventeen years in the UK, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Qatar, Bahrain, Hong Kong, Singapore, New Zealand and Australia. Neal has written and directed all of the most recent Horrible Histories shows including the Barmy Britain series seen in the West End, across the UK, and abroad. Demon Dentist is his fourth David Walliams stage show after Gangsta Granny, Awful Auntie and Billionaire Boy. He also directed the world premiere of Tom Gates which he adapted alongside the author of the books, Liz Pichon.

Demon Dentist is adapted and directed by Neal Foster, designed by Jackie Trousdale, lighting by Jason Taylor, sound by Nick Sagar and music by Jak Poore.

Demon Dentist is suitable for ages 5 +




POTTER POTTER Returns to 3Olympia Theatre This Summer Following Sold Out Dublin Runs Photo
POTTER POTTER Returns to 3Olympia Theatre This Summer Following Sold Out Dublin Runs
After playing to sold out houses all over the world including Dublin's Gaiety Theatre, the Olivier Award nominated POTTED POTTER The Unauthorised Harry Experience – A Parody by Dan and Jeff has announced a highly anticipated return to Dublin's 3Olympia Theatre this summer - with performances from 29 June - 9 July 2023 (evening and matinee).
Fight2flight Theatre Company Present National Tour Of Pat McCabes COUNTRY AND IRISH Photo
Fight2flight Theatre Company Present National Tour Of Pat McCabe's COUNTRY AND IRISH
Fight 2Flight Theatre presents Patrick McCabe's play Country and Irish, a hilarious but savage portrait of a man at the end of his rope, starring Peter Gowen. It is a wild joyride that pays homage to film noir, Samuel Beckett and even the Teletubbies - a startling, provocative fever dream. Featuring a soundtrack of terrific music worthy of the title, Country and Irish is like nothing else you'll see this year.
JOHN B. KEANES THE MATCHMAKER To Play At Gaiety Theatre 8- 10 June Photo
JOHN B. KEANE'S THE MATCHMAKER To Play At Gaiety Theatre 8- 10 June
Due to many requests and overwhelming demand,  Michael Scott's iconic production of JOHN B. KEANE'S hilarious dramatic comedy THE MATCHMAKER starring Jon Kenny and Norma Sheahan is back at the Gaiety Theatre Dublin for three days only 8-10th June 2023! This production has been totally selling out theatres across the country with queues at the box office of many theatres and SOLD OUT notices posted on the doors of many others.
STAMP Festival Of Creativity Returns To Cork City in May Photo
STAMP Festival Of Creativity Returns To Cork City in May
benchspace, Cork Craft & Design, Sample-Studios and Shandon Art Studios have come together to offer Corkonians and visitors alike a jam-packed weekend programme of over 50 art, design and craft events, exhibitions, workshops, demonstrations, screenings, and markets, all in one extraordinary venue - The Counting House.

More Hot Stories For You


POTTER POTTER Returns to 3Olympia Theatre This Summer Following Sold Out Dublin RunsPOTTER POTTER Returns to 3Olympia Theatre This Summer Following Sold Out Dublin Runs
April 19, 2023

After playing to sold out houses all over the world including Dublin's Gaiety Theatre, the Olivier Award nominated POTTED POTTER The Unauthorised Harry Experience – A Parody by Dan and Jeff has announced a highly anticipated return to Dublin's 3Olympia Theatre this summer - with performances from 29 June - 9 July 2023 (evening and matinee).
David Walliams' DEMON DENTIST Comes To 3olympia Theatre In JulyDavid Walliams' DEMON DENTIST Comes To 3olympia Theatre In July
April 18, 2023

The bestselling children's author David Walliams and the award-winning Birmingham Stage Company have teamed up for a brand-new production of Demon Dentist. This is their latest collaboration after Gangsta Granny and Billionaire Boy, both of which received Olivier award nominations. 
Fight2flight Theatre Company Present National Tour Of Pat McCabe's COUNTRY AND IRISHFight2flight Theatre Company Present National Tour Of Pat McCabe's COUNTRY AND IRISH
April 17, 2023

Fight 2Flight Theatre presents Patrick McCabe's play Country and Irish, a hilarious but savage portrait of a man at the end of his rope, starring Peter Gowen. It is a wild joyride that pays homage to film noir, Samuel Beckett and even the Teletubbies - a startling, provocative fever dream. Featuring a soundtrack of terrific music worthy of the title, Country and Irish is like nothing else you'll see this year.
JOHN B. KEANE'S THE MATCHMAKER To Play At Gaiety Theatre 8- 10 JuneJOHN B. KEANE'S THE MATCHMAKER To Play At Gaiety Theatre 8- 10 June
April 13, 2023

Due to many requests and overwhelming demand,  Michael Scott's iconic production of JOHN B. KEANE'S hilarious dramatic comedy THE MATCHMAKER starring Jon Kenny and Norma Sheahan is back at the Gaiety Theatre Dublin for three days only 8-10th June 2023! This production has been totally selling out theatres across the country with queues at the box office of many theatres and SOLD OUT notices posted on the doors of many others.
GIRL ON AN ALTAR Comes to the Abbey Theatre
April 13, 2023

What do you do in a marriage when you can’t stay and you can’t go, as love finds a way to persist despite the direst of circumstances? This is a fundamental question, to which there is no right answer, of Irish playwright, Marina Carr’s Girl on an Altar. 
share