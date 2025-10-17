DIRTY DANCING Returns To Wolverhampton Grand Theatre in 2027

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



DIRTY DANCING will be touring the UK and Ireland, returning to Wolverhampton Grand Theatre Tuesday 4 – Saturday 8 May 2027. Exploding with heart-pounding music, breath-taking emotion and sensationally sexy dancing, the stage production inspired by the hit film will once again come to life before your eyes.

Karl Sydow said, “We can't wait to bring this amazing show back to audiences across the UK and Ireland. Now more than ever, theatre needs the excitement and joy that DIRTY DANCING brings – you'll have the time of your life!”

Once again DIRTY DANCING will be directed by Federico Bellone and choreographed by Austin Wilks.

Seen by millions across the globe this worldwide smash hit tells the classic story of Baby and Johnny, two fiercely independent young spirits from different worlds, who come together in what will be the most challenging and triumphant summer of their lives.

Featuring the hit songs Hungry Eyes, Hey! Baby, Do You Love Me? and the heart stopping (I've Had) The Time Of My Life, the iconic show returns to the stage. DIRTY DANCING will go on to entertain audiences across the UK and Ireland until the summer of 2027.

Tickets for DIRTY DANCING are on sale to Friends and members Monday 27 October at 10am, and general sale Wednesday 29 October at 10am at grandtheatre.co.uk.

Love Theater in Ireland? Join The Community! Whether you've got past experience writing about theater or just starting, the BroadwayWorld Community offers a unique opportunity to become a champion for your local arts community, helping raise awareness of local offerings and adding another local voice to the conversation at a time arts coverage is shrinking in the press across the continent. Join us and become a pivotal part of the movement that celebrates and promotes the arts in the digital age. Learn More