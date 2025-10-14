Cork Pops Orchestra Concerts for Schools Return Next Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Cork Pops Orchestra Concerts for Schools, presented by Evelyn Grant, return to City Hall, Cork from Tuesday 4th to Friday 7th November, with two performances daily at 10am and 12 noon.

Please note: Concerts on Thursday 6th and Friday 7th November are SOLD OUT. Limited availability remains for Tuesday 4th and Wednesday 5th, so early booking is advised.

This year's theme, “The Rhythm of Time,” explores rhythm and musical evolution, inviting students to reflect on how music shapes — and suspends — our sense of time. The programme blends classical and contemporary styles, encouraging young audiences to slow down and truly listen.

Musical Highlights Include:

A witty classical “teaser” arranged by Jimmy Brockie, challenging our TikTok-era attention spans. Jimmy is a first-class honours graduate of MTU Cork School of Music, with an MA in Commercial Composition and Performance, and has recently toured with Imelda May.

A performance of the original song “Daydream” by vocalist Keith Hanley (aka Hanley), co-written with Brockie. Hanley is active on Instagram and Spotify and will also feature in classroom resources.

A recorder concerto solo by Clodagh Sweeney, winner of the MTU Cork School of Music Concerto Competition.

Educational Resources: Concert programme links, YouTube performances, and curriculum-based classroom materials are now available on www.corkpops.ie. In addition to the concert programme and teachers notes for 2025 these include A Musical Tapestry :

Introductions to orchestral instrument families

Close-up videos of musicians and their instruments

Eight genre-spanning performances designed to support classroom engagement

A musical setting of Pat Ingoldsby's “Ivan Biddycup's Ballet”, composed by Marian Ingoldsby of SETU Waterford, which has already received enthusiastic feedback.

Music technology features with Rapper GMC (Kabin Studio founder) and DJ Dashka

