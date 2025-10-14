Cork Pops Orchestra Concerts for Schools Return Next Month

Performances run November 4th-7th.
The Cork Pops Orchestra Concerts for Schools, presented by Evelyn Grant, return to City Hall, Cork from Tuesday 4th to Friday 7th November, with two performances daily at 10am and 12 noon.
Please note: Concerts on Thursday 6th and Friday 7th November are SOLD OUT. Limited availability remains for Tuesday 4th and Wednesday 5th, so early booking is advised.
This year's theme, “The Rhythm of Time,” explores rhythm and musical evolution, inviting students to reflect on how music shapes — and suspends — our sense of time. The programme blends classical and contemporary styles, encouraging young audiences to slow down and truly listen.
Educational Resources: Concert programme links, YouTube performances, and curriculum-based classroom materials are now available on www.corkpops.ie. In addition to the concert programme and teachers notes for 2025 these include A Musical Tapestry :
Whether you've got past experience writing about theater or just starting, the BroadwayWorld Community offers a unique opportunity to become a champion for your local arts community, helping raise awareness of local offerings and adding another local voice to the conversation at a time arts coverage is shrinking in the press across the continent. Join us and become a pivotal part of the movement that celebrates and promotes the arts in the digital age.Learn More
Videos