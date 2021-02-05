Celebrate the Ancient Celtic Festival of Spring Fertility Live From Dublin With Caitríona O'Leary

On Saturday February 6th, Heresy Records' recording artist, Caitríona O'Leary, will perform the 36th installment of Unaccompanied her weekly series of micro-concerts live-streamed on Facebook every Saturday at 2:30 PM Dublin time (GMT+1:00). For Unaccompanied 36 O'Leary performs a wide range of songs written - or intended - to be performed without accompaniment.

The repertoire for Unaccompanied includes medieval songs, sean nòs, folk and traditional songs from Ireland, England, Scotland and North America among other rarely heard works. During the broadcast O'Leary speaks about the history, provenance and texts of the songs. She often performs variants of the same song which may be found in different countries and on different continents. She performs in costumes which she designs and makes for each performance.

Videos of the concert are available for replay on her YouTube channel. For Unaccompanied 36 O'Leary will celebrate the feast of Imbolc the ancient Celtic festival of Spring with songs that honour the Saint Brigid one of Ireland's three patron saints along with Patrick and Columba. In mythology she is known as Brigit, goddess of fertility and fire. The repertoire for Unaccompanied 36 will be the traditional Irish songs, Gabhaim Molta Bríde, Caoineadh na Marbh and Cill Aodáin a traditional Irish tune with words by Antoine Ó Raifteirí (1779-1835).

Caitríona O'Leary is internationally renowned as a singer of early music, traditional Irish song and folk music. She is particularly known for her performances and recordings of unaccompanied song. In reference to a concert which she performed at Beethovenfest Bonn, the General Anzeiger wrote, "This is a special genre of vocal art, called sean nós...in this type of singing O'Leary is a master." Her latest recording for Heresy Records, The Red Book of Ossory with her ensemble, Anakronos received five stars from the Irish Times, ArtMuseLondon called it "a singular work of genius" and RTE Lyric fm and The Journal of Music lauded it as "One of the records of the year". Most recently she is featured in the short film, Love's Fever based on the song Deh Lassa La Mia Vita from Day 7 of Boccaccio's Decameron - Watch it here.

The idea for Unaccompanied was inspired by a May 2nd concert O'Leary performed as part of Ireland Performs, an online series of concerts established in response to the Covid-19 pandemic presented by Culture Ireland and Facebook Ireland.

Unaccompanied 35: Programme - Saturday February 6, 2021

Songs to honour the goddess/saint Brigid and the Celtic feast of Imbolc.

Gabhaim Molta Bríde - traditional Irish

Caoineadh na Marbh - traditional Irish

Cill Aodáin - tune, traditional Irish, words, Antoine Ó Raifteirí (1779-1835)

