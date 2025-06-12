Camille O'Sullivan's CORK GIRL Comes to the Everyman

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Following last year’s sold-out performance of Love Letter at The Everyman, and fresh from a five-star, sell-out tour across Australia, New Zealand and the UK, Camille O’Sullivan will return home to Cork. On the evening of the summer solstice, she presents a brand-new show specially created for Cork Midsummer Festival – celebrating her hometown and its music through a mix of beloved favourites and new gems!

This love letter in song will be a fantastic night of variety: mixing rock ‘n’ roll with ballads, joy with darkness, laughter with sadness (and madness – a typical Cork night out!). Blending beloved classics from artists like Nick Cave, Radiohead and Jacques Brel with newly crafted pieces created especially for the performance, Camille pays heartfelt tribute to her hometown of Cork. This show is a deeply personal journey told through song, celebrating the city’s rich musical heritage – past and present. Audiences will be taken through the sounds of iconic local legends such as Rory Gallagher, Seán Ó Riada and The Sultans of Ping, along with heartfelt nods to songs like Jimmy McCarthy’s ‘The Contender Jack Doyle’ (a tribute with a personal family connection), and music by Simple Kid. From the banks of the Lee, Camille will then have you wander to her beloved Passage West with the music of John Spillane.

An award-winning architect and painter in a past life, Camille was voted “One of the top 25 performances ever on Later with Jools Holland” – The Daily Telegraph.

Performing with accompaniment from long-time collaborator Feargal Murray, Camille has created an intimate, heartfelt show capturing the honest response to those much-loved artists and her home.

“Queen of the Edinburgh Festival” (BBC) and original star of Olivier Award-winning La Clique, Camille O’Sullivan enjoys a formidable reputation for her intensely dramatic interpretations of the songs of Brel, Cave, Waits, Bowie and more.

The multi-award-winning singer has stunned audiences around the world with her five-star sell-out performances, including at the Sydney Opera House, Royal Festival Hall, La Clique, Royal Albert Hall, Later with Jools Holland (BBC) and she won the coveted Herald Angel award for her RSC solo performance The Rape of Lucrece.

Dark, sexy, fierce, amusing and mesmerising, Camille transforms each song she performs into an intense, emotional and theatrical experience. Expect joy and pure passion.

Comments