 tracker
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows (beta) Register Games Grosses

CINDERELLA Panto Comes to The Everyman Next Month

Performances run 29th November – 11th January.

By: Oct. 22, 2025
CINDERELLA Panto Comes to The Everyman Next Month Image
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

The Everyman will soon present its brand-new pantomime spectacular – Cinderella. Presented in association with CADA Performing Arts, this glittering production promises a fresh, fabulous twist on the timeless fairytale.

Expect all the beloved panto ingredients – laughter, music, and magic – along with dazzling costumes, outrageous fun, and a fairy godmother with more flair than ever before. This is not your grandmother's fairytale: glass slippers, a glam makeover, and a midnight dash all take centre stage in a production brimming with sparkle and surprises.

Following the sold-out success of Red Riding Hood last year, the hilarious cast returns under the direction of Cork's very own queen of panto, Catherine Mahon-Buckley. Together, they bring audiences a high-energy, heartwarming show filled with drama, dreams, and plenty of sass.

Whether you're bringing the whole family or a group of friends, Cinderella at The Everyman guarantees a night of pure enchantment. With dazzling dance numbers, laugh-out-loud moments, and unforgettable characters, this is one ball you definitely don't want to miss!

Performances run 29th November – 11th January.



Regional Awards

Love Theater in Ireland? Join The Community!

Whether you've got past experience writing about theater or just starting, the BroadwayWorld Community offers a unique opportunity to become a champion for your local arts community, helping raise awareness of local offerings and adding another local voice to the conversation at a time arts coverage is shrinking in the press across the continent. Join us and become a pivotal part of the movement that celebrates and promotes the arts in the digital age.

Learn More

Need more Ireland Theatre News in your life?
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

RATE & REVIEW ON MY SHOWS

Six
93 ratings

Six
Chicago
71 ratings

Chicago
Ragtime
27 ratings

Ragtime
Harry Potter and the Cursed Child
79 ratings

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

Activate Your MY SHOWS Profile


Videos