CINDERELLA Panto Comes to The Everyman Next Month

The Everyman will soon present its brand-new pantomime spectacular – Cinderella. Presented in association with CADA Performing Arts, this glittering production promises a fresh, fabulous twist on the timeless fairytale.

Expect all the beloved panto ingredients – laughter, music, and magic – along with dazzling costumes, outrageous fun, and a fairy godmother with more flair than ever before. This is not your grandmother's fairytale: glass slippers, a glam makeover, and a midnight dash all take centre stage in a production brimming with sparkle and surprises.

Following the sold-out success of Red Riding Hood last year, the hilarious cast returns under the direction of Cork's very own queen of panto, Catherine Mahon-Buckley. Together, they bring audiences a high-energy, heartwarming show filled with drama, dreams, and plenty of sass.

Whether you're bringing the whole family or a group of friends, Cinderella at The Everyman guarantees a night of pure enchantment. With dazzling dance numbers, laugh-out-loud moments, and unforgettable characters, this is one ball you definitely don't want to miss!

Performances run 29th November – 11th January.

