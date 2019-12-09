BroadwayWorld Ireland Awards Update: ANGELA'S ASHES THE MUSICAL - Bord Gáis Energy Theatre Leads Best Musical!

There's just a few weeks left to make your voice heard and submit your votes for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Ireland Awards, brought to you by TodayTix!! The people have spoken nominations are set, and now you can vote to make sure your favorite local theatre's achievements and performers are recognized!

Regional productions, touring shows, and more are all included in the awards, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites!

If you haven't voted yet, click here to vote! If you have voted already, tell your friends. Here are the current standings for Ireland:

Best Actor (Play or Musical)

Eoin Cannon - ANGELA'S ASHES THE MUSICAL - Bord Gáis Energy Theatre / Lime Tree Limerick / Cork Opera House 28%

Andrew Smyth - BIG SHOT THE MUSICAL - The Helix 17%

Seán Mac Mathúna - BIG SHOT THE MUSICAL - The Helix 10%

Best Actress (Play or Musical)

Jacinta Whyte - ANGELA'S ASHES THE MUSICAL - Bord Gáis Energy Theatre / Lime Tree Limerick / Cork Opera House 27%

Amy Penston - BIG SHOT THE MUSICAL - The Helix 22%

Sorcha Fenlon - BIG SHOT THE MUSICAL - The Helix 12%

Best Costume Design (Play or Musical)

Jade Young - BIG SHOT THE MUSICAL - The Helix 39%

Francis O'Connor - ANGELA'S ASHES THE MUSICAL - Bord Gáis Energy Theatre / Lime Tree Limerick / Cork Opera House 39%

Aine O'Hara - THE ROARING BANSHEES - Smock Alley Theatre 7%

Best Director (Play or Musical)

Thom Southerland - ANGELA'S ASHES THE MUSICAL - Bord Gáis Energy Theatre / Lime Tree Limerick / Cork Opera House 26%

Lauryn Gaffney - BIG SHOT THE MUSICAL - The Helix 23%

Claire Tighe - NEW FISH A MUSICAL - Smock Alley Theatre 21%

Best Lighting Design (Play or Musical)

Nigel Lombard - BIG SHOT THE MUSICAL - The Helix 40%

Darren Kelleher - NEW FISH A MUSICAL - Smock Alley Theatre 30%

John Gunning - THE ROARING BANSHEES - Smock Alley Theatre 7%

Best Musical

ANGELA'S ASHES THE MUSICAL - Bord Gáis Energy Theatre / Lime Tree Limerick / Cork Opera House 34%

BIG SHOT THE MUSICAL - The Helix 32%

NEW FISH A MUSICAL - Smock Alley Theatre 18%

Best New Play

DRACULA - Smock Alley Theatre 29%

THE COUNTRY GIRLS - The Abbey Theatre 26%

THE ROARING BANSHEES - Smock Alley Theatre 16%

Best Set Design (Play or Musical)

Francis O'Connor - ANGELA'S ASHES THE MUSICAL - Bord Gáis Energy Theatre / Lime Tree Limerick / Cork Opera House 42%

Aidan Mannion - NEW FISH A MUSICAL - Smock Alley Theatre 29%

Aine O'Hara - THE ROARING BANSHEES - Smock Alley Theatre 7%

Best Supporting Actor (Play or Musical)

Michael Joseph - ANGELA'S ASHES THE MUSICAL - Bord Gáis Energy Theatre / Lime Tree Limerick / Cork Opera House 49%

Barry John Kinsella - NEW FISH A MUSICAL - Smock Alley Theatre 26%

Sean Kearns - DOUBLE CROSS - The Abbey Theatre 11%

Best Supporting Actress (Play or Musical)

Katie Jerromes - BIG SHOT THE MUSICAL - The Helix 33%

Amanda Minihan - ANGELA'S ASHES THE MUSICAL - Bord Gáis Energy Theatre / Lime Tree Limerick / Cork Opera House 19%

Fiona Browne - ANGELA'S ASHES THE MUSICAL - Bord Gáis Energy Theatre / Lime Tree Limerick / Cork Opera House 15%

TodayTix has joined forces with BroadwayWorld to offer more access to the best theatre in your city. By gathering the best prices into one place in TodayTix Ticket Central, sharing exclusive TodayTix Lottery and Rush programs, and providing insider tips on how to score the best prices on trending shows, planning your next night out is now easier than ever. Download the app or visit TodayTix.com to get started.





Related Articles