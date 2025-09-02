Brian Fenton Appointed Executive Director and Co-CEO of the Everyman

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Everyman has announced that Brian Fenton has been appointed Executive Director and Co-CEO, taking up the position from October 2025. He will join Artistic Director and Co-CEO, Des Kennedy, to shape the leadership of the theatre in its next chapter.

Fenton said “I’m really honoured to be joining the team at The Everyman, and particularly excited to be working alongside Des Kennedy to lead The Everyman in the next stage of its extraordinary history.

As a young person growing up in Cork, The Everyman was always a magical place. It lit the spark for me to imagine having a career in the arts. Having been away from Cork now for almost 15 years, working as a theatre producer at The Old Vic in London and in more recent years at Druid in Galway, it’s a huge privilege to come home to Cork to take up this role at one of Ireland’s busiest and most loved cultural venues”.

A native of Fermoy, Fenton joins The Everyman from Druid in Galway, where he has spent the past seven years as Producer. Previously, he worked in the producing office of The Old Vic Theatre London. Through his work at both theatres, Fenton has produced new plays, star-led classic revivals, major new musicals, children’s theatre, and transferred award-winning shows to the West End and Broadway. He has produced extensive national tours throughout Ireland, culminating most recently in the delivery of Druid’s 50th anniversary production: a double bill of Synge’s Riders to the Sea and Shakespeare’s Macbeth.

Working in close partnership with Kennedy, who took up his position in September 2024 and has been Interim CEO since Feb 2025, Fenton will provide strategic, operational, and financial leadership as The Everyman builds on the success of its inaugural EVERYMAN MADE season and continues its commitment to world-class theatre for Cork and beyond, artist development, education and access, both on stage and in the community.

Kennedy said, “I'm thrilled that Brian will be joining us. In getting to know Brian I have been blown away by his intelligence, rigour, and genuine passion for The Everyman and Cork theatre. The Everyman has one of the most dedicated, dynamic, and resourceful teams I have ever worked with and I think Brian is going to be a perfect fit for our team”.

Chair of the Board, Carla Manning, “We are delighted to announce the appointment of Brian Fenton as The Everyman's new Executive Director and Co-CEO. His arrival marks a transformative moment in our journey, as we continue to evolve and deepen our impact. With a proven track record of visionary leadership, Brian brings a rich professional history that will inspire innovation, strengthen collaboration, and champion artistic excellence. We are confident that under his guidance, The Everyman will enter an exciting new chapter—one defined by bold ambition, creative growth, and meaningful engagement with our community and audiences”

