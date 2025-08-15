ANONN | THE OTHER SIDE to Premiere at Dublin Fringe Festival This September

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Playwright Cian Ó Náraigh will make his Dublin Fringe Festival debut with Anonn | The Other Side, a new bilingual gothic one-man show produced by Scaoilte Theatre.

The production will run September 7–14, 2025, at Smock Alley Theatre’s Boys’ School as part of the Dublin Fringe Festival.

Directed by Graham Butler Breen and starring Elliot Nolan, the work follows a fake-spirit medium who unexpectedly makes real contact with the other side.

Developed at Dublin Fringe Festival Studios and at Scene+Heard 2025, Anonn explores grief, loss, belief, and the macabre, blending Irish and English to unearth hidden histories and personal truths. The piece is described as vulnerable, funny, and horrifying, taking audiences into a supernatural world “from the safety of a salt circle.”

The production marks the professional debut of Scaoilte Theatre, a Dublin/Kildare-based company dedicated to creating bilingual, environmentally sustainable, and playfully experimental theatre.