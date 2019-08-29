A Dylan Tighe And Abbey Theatre Present A World Premiere On The Peacock Stage

Director, writer, actor and musician Dylan Tighe, Director of The Irish Times Award Winning Best Production No Worst There is None makes his Abbey Theatre directorial debut. The title of his new and most audacious work to date succinctly encapsulates the concept of the production: In a live redubbing , Pasolini's Salò Redubbed daringly transposes Pasolini's notorious final film to Ireland. The modus-operandi of the work is to transpose the film to an Irish context line by line, scene by scene and for the new version to be performed by 7 actors in sync to the original film in its entirety.

Dylan Tighe's radical adaptation of Pasolini's original film explores the beliefs and values behind 'coercive confinement' and their enduring impact on the power relations and injustices of contemporary Ireland.

Pasolini's Salò Redubbed is a fearless allegory of abuses of power, structural violence, masculinity and class supremacy.

Pasolini's Salò Redubbed was developed as winner of the prestigious Trinity Creative Challenge Award 2018 from Trinity College Dublin (from which Dylan previously graduated with a 1st in Italian and Spanish). See short video on process here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0fb66iFmgIE

Please note: This performance contains graphic scenes of a violent and sexual nature.

Funded through an Arts Council Project Award. Development funded by Trinity Creative Challenge 2018. Supported by the Italian Cultural Institute and Mermaid Arts Centre.





Related Articles Shows View More Ireland Stories

More Hot Stories For You