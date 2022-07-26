World Premiere Reading of THIS SIDE OF PARADISE Musical to Take Place in August







A reading of a new musical based on F. Scott Fitzgerald's debut novel, This Side of Paradise, will be presented at the Producers' Club at 358 W 44th Street, New York, NY 10036 on Monday, August 15th at 7pm.

The story follows the self-absorbed Amory Blaine, an analogue for a young Fitzgerald, as he travels through the Jazz Age, trying to find meaning in life, love, and literature.

The musical features book, music, and lyrics written by Colby Thompson. The cast consists of Katelyn Brooks, Juan Castro, Liana Glennon, Jillian Johannes, Patrick W. Jones, Rocky Nardone, Nina Osso, Brian Sousis, and Colby Thompson. Accompanying them will be Tristan Strasser on piano.

The reading is free and open to the public. Seating is limited.