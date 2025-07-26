WYO Theater is First Performing Arts Center in Wyoming to Install Auri

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Listen Technologies, a leading provider of advanced wireless listening solutions for 27 years, announced that WYO Performing Arts & Education Center (the WYO) in Sheridan, Wyoming, has installed Auri, powered by Ampetronic and Listen Technologies, for assistive listening in its Main Stage, known as "Sophie's Stage."

Originally opened in 1923, the building now known as the WYO houses two theaters and several multi-functional spaces. Accessibility is central to the WYO's mission to inspire, educate, and entertain. The WYO accessibility committee is continually looking for ways to make performances more accessible and ensure that everyone who attends the theater has a positive, engaging experience.

Auri will complement the WYO's existing hearing loop system, increasing accessibility to clear audio within the space. Auri uses Auracast broadcast audio, a new capability from Bluetooth technology, to broadcast high-quality, low-latency venue audio to an unlimited number of Auracast-compatible devices and dedicated receivers within range.

How the Auri system works

The Auri system includes transmitters, receivers, docking stations, Manager Software, and accessories. A low-profile Auri transmitter resembling a Wi-Fi access point is installed in the WYO. The transmitter can connect to theater audio sources, such as speakers and microphones, and broadcast the audio using Auracast broadcast audio technology.

Theater guests with Auracast-compatible hearing aids, earbuds, headphones, or smartphones will be able to access the audio broadcast via their own device. The theater will have a limited number of Auri receivers for guests to borrow if they do not have an Auracast-compatible personal device.

Guests can connect earbuds or headphones to their Auracast-compatible smartphone or the Auri receiver and hear the broadcast audio directly in their ears. Background noise is filtered out for improved speech clarity. A limited number of neck loops will also be available to support guests who have telecoil-equipped hearing aids and cochlear implants.

Beyond assistive listening, the WYO can use Auri to provide audio description for visually impaired guests. The system can also be used to support delivery of language interpretation.

Making audio accessible at the WYO

"The WYO is committed to making the performing arts and education accessible. We have fabulous performances planned and are excited to begin the next season with the Auri system installed. Auri offers guests another way to access assistive listening within the theater. As Auracast-compatible devices become more prevalent, the WYO will be future-ready with Auri," said Erin Butler, executive director, the WYO.

To introduce guests to the Auri system and demonstrate the hearing assistance options available at the theater, the WYO will host a reception on Thursday, September 25, 2025, from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. The reception, titled "Experience Better Sound at the WYO," will precede the evening's planned performance by the Dallas String Quartet.

"We want to ensure guests of the WYO are aware of the assistive listening systems available and utilize them to optimize their theater experience," added Butler.

About Ampetronic | Listen Technologies

Unified under the Allvida family of companies

At the forefront of supplemental audio, assistive listening, and communication innovation, Listen Technologies and Ampetronic are dedicated to making audio accessible to everyone. Our solutions empower individuals to connect, engage, and experience the world through exceptional audio. From hearing loop systems to advanced wireless technologies like Auri, ListenWIFI, and ListenTALK, we deliver innovative solutions tailored to diverse environments, including theaters, houses of worship, educational institutions, transportation hubs, and corporate settings.

Unified under the Allvida umbrella, Listen Technologies and Ampetronic operate as one company with two trusted brands. We have combined resources and over 65 years of collective expertise to advance accessibility, drive innovation, and expand our global impact. Guided by a shared mission and a single leadership team, we invest in next-generation solutions to meet the evolving needs of customers, partners, and end users worldwide. To learn more, please visit www.listentech.com and www.ampetronic.com.

