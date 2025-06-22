WICKED Wins at The 2025 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The 2025 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards took place on Saturday, June 21. Grammy Award winner Tyla hosted the evening. Among the winners were Sabrina Carpenter, Benson Boone, Ariana Grande, and XO, Kitty.

The film adaptation of Wicked won in the category of favorite movie. Also for Wicked, Ariana Grande won in the category of favorite movie actress for her role as Glinda. Wicked: For Good is set to come out on November 21, 2025.

Wicked: For Good stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, Ariana Grande as Glinda, Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Jeff Goldblum as The Wizard, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, Ethan Slater as Boq, and Marissa Bode as Nessarose. The first part, released in 2024, is now available to stream on Peacock.

To read the full article with the complete list of winners from the Hollywood Reporter, click here.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas

