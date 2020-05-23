VIDEO: American Theatre Wing Hosts Webinar on Theatre Fundraising Through Virtual Doors

Development and Fundraising, on the most essential level, is storytelling and relationship building. And now more than ever, Development departments at theatres across the country are flexing their creative muscles to continue to fundraise and generate support for their organizations during these unpredictable times for the theatre community.

For this Network Webinar, The Wing speaks to the individuals who are on the ground, working remotely and doing the vital work of fundraising and development, both of which play a crucial role in the non-profit theatre world. The panelists have worked hard to continue bringing in much-needed funding for theatres through innovative digital events and fundraising campaigns. Panel attendees will learn about how obstacles can be turned in opportunities and get inspired by the creative minds leading the charge on fundraising.







