URBAN Photo Awards Presents The Category CREATIVE For The Single Photos Contest​

The CREATIVE category includes several subcategories, such as fine art, digital art, artwork, advertising, macro, minimalist, conceptual, abstract, visions, and more.

Apr. 20, 2023  


URBAN Photo Awards 2023 presents the CREATIVE category for single photos, dedicated to images that challenge perceptions and push the boundaries of traditional photography, inviting the viewer to see the city in new and unexpected ways.

Creative photographs can be artistic, experimental, conceptual, visionary and abstract, and transcend traditional categorization while exploring the complexities and nuances of urban life. These images explore the city in unconventional ways, prompting the viewer to look beyond what is visible, and grasp the beauty of the city through a novel perspective.

The CREATIVE category includes several subcategories, such as fine art, digital art, artwork, advertising, macro, minimalist, conceptual, abstract, visions, experimental, still life, surreal, and others. Each image should represent an original interpretation of urban life in a way that crosses the boundaries of traditional photography.

In this category, post-production is allowed, and retouching is permitted. Artists can use post-production to create striking visual effects and make the image even more creative. The CREATIVE category of the international URBAN Photo Awards 2023 competition is a unique opportunity for artists to express their creativity, and showcase their unique vision of the city and urban life.





Micaela Diamond Signs With CAA Photo
Micaela Diamond Signs With CAA
Micaela Diamond has signed with CAA. Diamond is managed by Lisa Loosemore at Viking Entertainment. Her publicists are Molly Barnett and Chelsea Nachman at Grapevine PR.
Thompson Turner Productions Becomes TT Partners With The Addition of Rebecca Habel and Ada Photo
Thompson Turner Productions Becomes TT Partners With The Addition of Rebecca Habel and Adam Miller as Partners
Thompson Turner Productions, the venerable Broadway and touring general management and producing office, becomes TT Partners, effective April 19. Co-Founder David Turner is joined by general managers Rebecca Habel and Adam Miller as partners in the new entity. 
Gemma Summerfield Joins Promethean Artists Photo
Gemma Summerfield Joins Promethean Artists
Winner of the 2022 Tenor Viñas competition, rising star Soprano Gemma Summerfield joins the roster of Promethean Artists for general management. Ms. Summerfield will be represented by Artist Manager Callan Coughlan for operatic, orchestral, and recital engagements throughout the world.
2023 Hermitage Greenfield Prize Celebrates Rennie Harris, Sandy Rodriguez, Aleshea Harris, Photo
2023 Hermitage Greenfield Prize Celebrates Rennie Harris, Sandy Rodriguez, Aleshea Harris, Angélica Negrón, Sanford Biggers, and More
The annual Hermitage Greenfield Prize (HGP) Dinner on Sunday, April 16th honored dancer-choreographer Lorenzo 'Rennie' Harris and visual artist Sandy Rodriguez. This was the culmination of a weekend-long celebration of events, hosted by the Hermitage Artist Retreat (Andy Sandberg, Artistic Director and CEO) in partnership with the Greenfield Foundation.

