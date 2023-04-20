URBAN Photo Awards Presents The Category CREATIVE For The Single Photos Contest​







URBAN Photo Awards 2023 presents the CREATIVE category for single photos, dedicated to images that challenge perceptions and push the boundaries of traditional photography, inviting the viewer to see the city in new and unexpected ways.

Creative photographs can be artistic, experimental, conceptual, visionary and abstract, and transcend traditional categorization while exploring the complexities and nuances of urban life. These images explore the city in unconventional ways, prompting the viewer to look beyond what is visible, and grasp the beauty of the city through a novel perspective.

The CREATIVE category includes several subcategories, such as fine art, digital art, artwork, advertising, macro, minimalist, conceptual, abstract, visions, experimental, still life, surreal, and others. Each image should represent an original interpretation of urban life in a way that crosses the boundaries of traditional photography.

In this category, post-production is allowed, and retouching is permitted. Artists can use post-production to create striking visual effects and make the image even more creative. The CREATIVE category of the international URBAN Photo Awards 2023 competition is a unique opportunity for artists to express their creativity, and showcase their unique vision of the city and urban life.