Tri-M Foundation Reveals Recipients Of The Performing Arts Grant Program







The Tri-M Foundation has announced the recipients of the fourth cycle of its Performing Arts Grant program. Launched in 2020, the Performing Arts Grant program supports the development and presentation of innovative arts projects, events, and festivals by regional non-profit arts organizations.

"This year, we decided to award only five grants out of the many outstanding applications we received," said Zachary Christman, president of the Tri-M Foundation board of directors. "Although representing different disciplines, in different locations, for different audiences, each awarded organization submitted a project that was bold, timely, and well-planned. We look forward to their success!"

Awards ranged from $5,900 to $10,000 each. To learn more about the Performing Arts Grant program, performing arts organizations with an active 501(c)(3) are encouraged to visit the website. The application deadline for the next round of funding is February 15, 2024.

The foundation hopes audiences will seek out the organizations listed below and attend one of the shows. They will be delighted.

The Tri-M Foundation is a private foundation chartered by the State of Texas and recognized by the U.S. Internal Revenue Service as a tax exempt 501(c)(3) charitable and educational organization. Its mission is to cultivate and promote the production and presentation of regional performing and media arts, through grants and gifts to new and established arts organizations and educational institutions, and through its salons and publications.