Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Tri-M Foundation Reveals Recipients Of The Performing Arts Grant Program

Awards ranged from $5,900 to $10,000 each.

Apr. 16, 2023  


The Tri-M Foundation has announced the recipients of the fourth cycle of its Performing Arts Grant program. Launched in 2020, the Performing Arts Grant program supports the development and presentation of innovative arts projects, events, and festivals by regional non-profit arts organizations.

"This year, we decided to award only five grants out of the many outstanding applications we received," said Zachary Christman, president of the Tri-M Foundation board of directors. "Although representing different disciplines, in different locations, for different audiences, each awarded organization submitted a project that was bold, timely, and well-planned. We look forward to their success!"

Awards ranged from $5,900 to $10,000 each. To learn more about the Performing Arts Grant program, performing arts organizations with an active 501(c)(3) are encouraged to visit the website. The application deadline for the next round of funding is February 15, 2024.

The foundation hopes audiences will seek out the organizations listed below and attend one of the shows. They will be delighted.

2023/24 Grantees

The Tri-M Foundation is a private foundation chartered by the State of Texas and recognized by the U.S. Internal Revenue Service as a tax exempt 501(c)(3) charitable and educational organization. Its mission is to cultivate and promote the production and presentation of regional performing and media arts, through grants and gifts to new and established arts organizations and educational institutions, and through its salons and publications.





Hannah Elless To Lead Industry Reading Of THE GOREE ALL-GIRL STRING BAND MUSICAL Photo
Hannah Elless To Lead Industry Reading Of THE GOREE ALL-GIRL STRING BAND MUSICAL
A private industry reading of a new stage musical, The Goree All-Girl String Band, will be held at the Drama League in NYC on April 24th.
The Drama League Launches Digital Archive of 2022-23 International Directors Summit Photo
The Drama League Launches Digital Archive of 2022-23 International Directors Summit
The Drama League has launched its digital archive of the 2022-2023 International Directors Summit, which united eight world-class directors from around the globe for a series of conversations about the changing nature of their work.
Broadway Stage Management Symposium Sets Venue & Topics For 9th Annual Stage Manager C Photo
Broadway Stage Management Symposium Sets Venue & Topics For 9th Annual Stage Manager Conference
The 9th annual Broadway Stage Management Symposium will be presented at the beautiful Open Jar Studios in the heart of Times Square, where numerous Broadway shows rehearse.
Recipients Revealed For the Lortel Theatres 2023 NYC Public High School Playwriting Fellow Photo
Recipients Revealed For the Lortel Theatre's 2023 NYC Public High School Playwriting Fellowship
The Lucille Lortel Theatre is pleased to announce the recipients of the 4th Annual NYC Public High School Playwriting Fellowship, created as an opportunity for aspiring young writers citywide to get unparalleled access to professional theater artists for mentoring. The Fellows and Finalists of the program represent different boroughs of NYC, as well as D75 and D79 schools.

Industry Classifieds


More Hot Stories For You


Hannah Elless To Lead Industry Reading Of THE GOREE ALL-GIRL STRING BAND MUSICALHannah Elless To Lead Industry Reading Of THE GOREE ALL-GIRL STRING BAND MUSICAL
April 14, 2023

A private industry reading of a new stage musical, The Goree All-Girl String Band, will be held at the Drama League in NYC on April 24th.
The Drama League Launches Digital Archive of 2022-23 International Directors SummitThe Drama League Launches Digital Archive of 2022-23 International Directors Summit
April 13, 2023

The Drama League has launched its digital archive of the 2022-2023 International Directors Summit, which united eight world-class directors from around the globe for a series of conversations about the changing nature of their work.
Broadway Stage Management Symposium Sets Venue & Topics For 9th Annual Stage Manager ConferenceBroadway Stage Management Symposium Sets Venue & Topics For 9th Annual Stage Manager Conference
April 13, 2023

The 9th annual Broadway Stage Management Symposium will be presented at the beautiful Open Jar Studios in the heart of Times Square, where numerous Broadway shows rehearse.
Recipients Revealed For the Lortel Theatre's 2023 NYC Public High School Playwriting FellowshipRecipients Revealed For the Lortel Theatre's 2023 NYC Public High School Playwriting Fellowship
April 11, 2023

The Lucille Lortel Theatre is pleased to announce the recipients of the 4th Annual NYC Public High School Playwriting Fellowship, created as an opportunity for aspiring young writers citywide to get unparalleled access to professional theater artists for mentoring. The Fellows and Finalists of the program represent different boroughs of NYC, as well as D75 and D79 schools.
Applications Now Open for 2023 Prince FellowshipApplications Now Open for 2023 Prince Fellowship
April 10, 2023

The Prince Fellowship, in association with Columbia University School of the Arts, announced that applications are now open for the 2023 Fellowship program.
share