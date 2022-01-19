Tri-M Foundation Requests Applications For Its Performing Arts Grant Program







Tri-M Foundation is currently accepting applications for the 2022-2023 cycle of the Performing Arts Grant program. Launched in 2020, the Performing Arts Grant program supports the development and presentation of innovative, high-quality performing arts projects, events, and festivals by regional non-profit arts organizations. The deadline to apply is February 15, 2022.

"This program is important to us because it's an opportunity for arts organizations to tell us what they're up to and make their case for funding," said Zachary Christman, Tri-M Foundation president. "We've been impressed by the creativity of the grantees and the resilience they have shown during the pandemic."

To date, Tri-M Foundation has awarded grants to performing arts organizations across the country for projects such as opera concerts, theatrical productions, orchestral pieces, multi-part dance performances, arts festivals, new choral works, and more. This year, they're requesting applications for projects in the disciplines of music, theatre, and dance.

The grant program prioritizes projects with unique regional perspectives. The board is looking for arts organizations from all over the United States who propose projects that highlight local culture, history, and aesthetics. Grants can be used for a wide variety of project expenses, including but not limited to the development and presentation of new works, design and production, venue rental, and artist and technician compensation.

Christman said, "We believe in giving artists the resources they need to succeed and then getting out of their way so they can do the hard work of making art."

To learn more about the Performing Arts Grant program, performing arts organizations with an active 501(c)(3) are encouraged to visit tri-m.foundation.

Tri-M Foundation is a private foundation chartered by the State of Texas and recognized by the U.S. Internal Revenue Service as a tax exempt 501(c)(3) charitable and educational organization. Its mission is to cultivate and promote the production and presentation of regional performing and media arts, through grants and gifts to new and established arts organizations and educational institutions, and through its salons and publications.