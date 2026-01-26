Tri-M Foundation Opens Applications for Performing Arts Grants

🎭 NEW! Industry Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Industry & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Tri-M Foundation has opened applications for its Performing Arts Grant program. Launched in 2020, the Performing Arts Grant program supports regional non-profit arts organizations in the development and presentation of innovative, high-quality performing arts projects.

"With all that's going on in the world right now, the time is ripe to turn our attention to the artists and listen, get a little perspective," said Zachary Christman, president. "I have a feeling that applicants in this grant cycle will rise to the occasion, for, as the late Robert Wilson said, '... art and culture have the possibility to bring us together.'"

Designed to be flexible with a limited administrative burden, grants can be used to support a wide range of production activities. The maximum grant award is $10,000.

Tri-M Foundation only accepts applications for specific disciplines in each funding cycle. For the 2026-2027 cycle, the Foundation is accepting applications for Music, Opera / Musical Theatre, and Media Arts. The Foundation favors proposals that are specific, timely, and meaningful for the target audience. Christman encouraged, "Applicants, please take the time to think through your projects and plan out the details, make it easy for us to say yes to you."

To learn more about the Performing Arts Grant program, organizations with an active 501(c)(3) should visit the website. The application deadline for the next round of funding is February 15, 2026.

Tri-M Foundation is a private foundation chartered by the State of Texas and recognized by the U.S. Internal Revenue Service as a tax exempt 501(c)(3) charitable and educational organization. Its mission is to cultivate and promote the production and presentation of regional performing and media arts, through grants and gifts to new and established arts organizations and educational institutions, and through its salons and publications.





