Tri-M Foundation Announces Recipients Of The Performing Arts Grant Program

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Tri-M Foundation has announced the recipients of the sixth cycle of its Performing Arts Grant program. Launched in 2020, the Performing Arts Grant program supports the development and presentation of innovative arts projects, events, and festivals by regional non-profit arts organizations. Grantees will each receive between $9,000 and $10,000 to support the realization of their vision.

"The grant projects this year celebrate and puzzle over ambiguities - between memory and reality, life and death, beholder and beheld, big and small, material and spirit, relentless time and instantaneity," said Zachary Christman, president of the Tri-M Foundation board of directors. "Within their chosen mediums, each organization investigates the little dash between 'yes', 'yes' again, and 'no', and we're excited to see what they find."

To learn more about the Performing Arts Grant program, performing arts organizations with an active 501(c)(3) are encouraged to visit the website (http://tri-m.foundation/grantprogram). The application deadline for the next round of funding is February 15, 2026.

The foundation hopes audiences will seek out the organizations listed below and attend one of the shows. They will be delighted.

2025/26 Grantees

Theatre Nohgaku (https://www.theatrenohgaku.org/), TX, producing In a Memory Palace

Anaconda Ensemble Theatre (https://anacondaensembletheatre.wpcomstaging.com/), MT, producing The Rope Trick

Puppeteers of America (https://www.puppeteers.org/), MN, producing CAMzeck

Heart of the Beast Puppet and Mask Theatre (https://www.hobt.org/mission), MN, producing The Bug Ballet

The Tri-M Foundation is a private foundation chartered by the State of Texas and recognized by the U.S. Internal Revenue Service as a tax exempt 501(c)(3) charitable and educational organization. Its mission is to cultivate and promote the production and presentation of regional performing and media arts, through grants and gifts to new and established arts organizations and educational institutions, and through its salons and publications.

Comments





