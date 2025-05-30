Theatrical Rights Worldwide Promotes Three Key Executives

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Theatrical Rights Worldwide Owner and CEO Steve Spiegel announced the promotions of executives Lysna Marzani to the position of Managing Director, TRW Plays, Craig Pospisil to the position of Senior Vice-President, TRW Plays and Robert Vaughan to the position of Senior Vice-President, TRW Plays.

Spiegel said, “With unmatched experience, knowledge and passion brought to their work performance each day, I am thrilled to promote Lysna, Craig and Robert. The exponential growth of TRW Plays is a true testament to their talent and relationships with writers, agents and artistic and Managing Directors throughout the decades of their respective careers. From youth groups to schools to professional theatres, Lysna, Craig and Robert heighten the licensing value of each play handled by TRW Plays in a nurturing, proactive fashion.”

“One of the greatest privileges of my career is coming to work each day with Craig Pospisil and Robert Vaughan—two of the most generous, insightful, and dedicated collaborators I know” added Lysna Marzani. Lysna continued, “Under Steve’s leadership, TRW Plays has grown into something truly meaningful. The heart of our work will always be the playwrights we represent. Championing their stories and bringing their voices to life on stages of every size is what drives everything we do.”

Said Craig Pospisil, "I've been honored by Steve Spiegel's faith in us since we started the play division at TRW and his continued support in growing this new catalogue of fantastic, contemporary plays. Although only a few years old, TRW Plays publishes and represents phenomenal plays by writers from Martyna Majok, Bruce Norris, Caridad Svich, and Doug Wright to Kate Hamill, Matthew López, Lloyd Suh, and Robert O'Hara and many more. With our years of experience shepherding plays in markets in the US and abroad, we are deeply committed to playwrights and expanding the reach of their work."

Robert Vaughan commented, “I'm proud of everything I've accomplished for the writers I've worked with and the regional theatres I've forged long-time working relationships with over the years. I thank Steve for this promotion and along with Lysna and Craig, we're here for all our writers—established and new—with a company that values not just continuity and stability, but also the vanishing personal touch.”

Soon to celebrate its fifth anniversary, TRW Plays has quickly emerged as a leading force in contemporary theatre licensing, offering a bold and diverse catalogue of critically acclaimed works. The collection includes GOOD NIGHT, OSCAR, DOWNSTATE, THE HEART SELLERS, BORN WITH TEETH, SANCTUARY CITY, THE COAST STARLIGHT, BARBECUE, MS. HOLMES & MS. WATSON - APT. 2B, SELLING KABUL, MACBITCHES, SAGITTARIUS PONDEROSA, and many more. Representing some of the most distinctive voices in theatre, from Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award® winners to a dynamic roster of emerging and established talent, TRW Plays is proud to feature esteemed playwrights such as Doug Wright, Bruce Norris, Martyna Majok, Matthew López, Kate Hamill, Robert O’Hara, Lloyd Suh, Keith Bunin, Liz Duffy Adams, Douglas Carter Beane, Sylvia Khoury, and many others

