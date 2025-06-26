Theatre Communications Group Reveals 2025 THRIVE! Grants

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Theatre Communications Group has announced the latest grant recipients from the THRIVE! Uplifting Theatres of Color program. Developed and administered by TCG, in collaboration with the Theater League of Kansas City, the program provides unrestricted general operating support to eight Black, Indigenous, and Theatres of Color (BITOC) based in the United States (including Tribal Nations and US Territories).

The THRIVE! Uplifting Theatres of Color program is developed and administered by TCG with an advisory circle of BIPOC theatre leaders. It is designed to support theatres that have historically been excluded from many institutional funding opportunities and continue to face systemic barriers to access. These grants reflect a continued commitment to sustaining the artistic and cultural contributions of BITOC and regionally impactful theatres at a time when access to flexible funding remains a critical challenge across the theatre ecology.

“These grants recognize the enduring power and resilience of BITOC and community-serving theatres,” said Emilya Cachapero, Co-Executive Director of National and Global Programming at TCG. “We’re grateful for the Theater League of Kansas City’s commitment to uplifting the transformative work happening across these organizations.”

"We're pleased to be joining TCG on such a worthwhile program," added Theater League of Kansas City president Mark Edelman. " The geographic, social, and cultural diversity of these groups makes this program especially important today, as the performing arts find themselves under siege from traditional public support."

The eight recipients of the 2025 grants are:

Bishop Arts Theatre Center (Dallas, TX)

East West Players (Los Angeles, CA)

GALA Hispanic Theatre (Washington, DC)

Karamu House (Cleveland, OH)

North Carolina Black Repertory Company (Winston-Salem, NC)

Repertorio Español (New York, NY)

St. Louis Black Repertory Company (St. Louis, MO)

The Ensemble Theatre (Houston, TX)

TCG has previously partnered with the Theater League of Kansas City for the THRIVE!: Uplifting Theatres of Color grant program. Learn more about all of TCG’s grant programs.

