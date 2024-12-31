Theater Resources Unlimited Will Host Balancing Act (4): A Show Business Tour De Force With Jamie DeRoy

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Theater Resources Unlimited (TRU) is now in its fourth year of non-stop weekly Community Gatherings, having offered to date over 200 conversations and unlimited camaraderie since April 17, 2020. TRU hosts these Community Gatherings every Friday at 5pm ET via Zoom, originally presented to explore the creation of art and theater in the time of COVID-19, and now to ensure that these crucial conversations continue going forward.

On January 3 is Balancing Act (4): A Show Business Tour de Force, Jamie deRoy! In the room: Jamie deRoy, award-winning producer; cabaret, stage, film and TV performer; recording artist/producer and humanitarian. Meet a cabaret icon who transitioned into producing and has won shelves full of awards for both. In addition to fourteen Tony Awards, she has nine MAC Awards on display, plus twelve Drama Desk awards, four Audience Choice Awards, eleven Drama League Awards, three GLAAD Awards, four Back Stage Bistro Awards, numerous Telly Awards and CaB Magazine's Lifetime Achievement Award. How does she budget her time and balance careers as a performer and a producer? Possibly the most omnipresent producer in New York (we count 93 Broadway credits and 50 Off-), why does she pick the projects she supports on Broadway, off-Broadway and in film? What gives her the greatest satisfaction? And what does she see as the current state of cabaret and Broadway? The event is on Friday, January 3, 2025 at 5pm ET. Click here to register and receive the zoom link.

More information about upcoming interviews is available at: truonline.org/tru-community-gathering.

To receive the Zoom invitation for weekly meetings, email TRUnltd@aol.com with “Zoom Me” in the subject header. These gatherings are free for TRU members, non-members are asked to make an optional tax-deductible donation or consider joining TRU at truonline.org/membership to support the organization's ongoing service to the community.

Videos of past Community Gatherings may be viewed on TRU's YouTube channel at youtube.com/channel/UC43rsChi4fA23dNLeloaF_A/. And a podcast series, TRU Talks About Theater, featuring 2023 Community Gathering conversations, is now available wherever you get your podcasts; or tune in at ElectraCast: https://electracast.com/?s=Theater+Resources

