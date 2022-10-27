Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Theater Resources Unlimited Announces Upcoming TRU Community Gatherings Via Zoom

TRU hosts their Community Gatherings every Friday at 5pm ET via Zoom, to explore the creation of art and theater in the time of COVID-19.

Industry News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 27, 2022  


A dependable haven for artists in isolation, Theater Resources Unlimited (TRU) is now into its second year of non-stop weekly Community Gatherings this Friday, having offered to date over 100 conversations and unlimited camaraderie since April 17, 2020. TRU hosts their Community Gatherings every Friday at 5pm ET via Zoom, to explore the creation of art and theater in the time of COVID-19, and to ensure that these crucial conversations continue going forward as theater reopens. Ask questions, bring answers, be part of a community - it's an opportunity to network with theater professionals and talk about how we kept theater alive during shutdown, and what we are doing now, going forward.

To receive the Zoom invitation for future meetings, email TRUnltd@aol.com with "Zoom Me" in the subject header. These gatherings are free for TRU members, non-members are asked to make an optional tax-deductible donation - or consider joining TRU at truonline.org/membership - to support the organization during these challenging times.

Friday 10/28 - More Than Child's Play: TYA As an Educational and Cultural Tool. In the room: Khalia Davis (she/her), a multidisciplinary artist recently named Artistic Director of Bay Area Children's Theatre; and Mara McEwin (she/her), Artistic Director, Co-Founder of Treehouse Shakers, as well as a writer and director. A passionate discussion about why Theater for Young Audiences is important, how it supports healthy growth and development of young audiences and shapes future generations of theater-goers. Mara and Khalia will share their thoughts about attracting and serving the youth market and the specifics of their companies' aesthetics, as well as efforts to be more inclusive in youth theater and all theater. We will also touch on their responses to COVID, how they survived shutdown and their current plans for coming back to live performance. Click here to register and receive the Zoom link.

UPCOMING:

Friday 11/4 - Business, Not As Usual: New Ways of Looking at Your Career. In the room: Emileena Pedigo, CEO and Founder of The Show Goes On, building supportive environments to develop, incubate, showcase and launch creative expression using #AnotherWay; and Michael Roderick, founder and CEO of Small Pond Enterprises, a consulting company and educational resource for solopreneurs, entrepreneurs, and intrapreneurs who want to accelerate the success of their business, with an emphasis on your Referable Brand. Meet two valued TRU alums who found their own paths to success by helping others find theirs. They'll share their philosophies about art and business, how they developed their coaching methods and how they help artists and others to see the world in a new light and push past the roadblocks. What are some of their most gratifying success stories? Have their methods - and the world - changed since they started doing this work? How did they respond to shutdown, and has the pandemic taught them lessons they have brought into their work? Click here to register and receive the Zoom link.

Check back at TRU's web page for the 2022 schedule: truonline.org/tru-community-gathering





New York Stage and Film Announces Liz Carlson as Interim Artistic Director Photo
New York Stage and Film Announces Liz Carlson as Interim Artistic Director
New York Stage and Film announced today that Artistic Director Chris Burney will be leaving at the end of his contract in December 2022 to pursue new, professional opportunities in education and commercial theatre. Liz Carlson, who has been part of NYSAF for more than 15 years, most recently serving as Artistic Producer, will become the Interim Artistic Director effective immediately.
Stage Managers Associations Foundation (SMAF) Launches Photo
Stage Managers Associations Foundation (SMAF) Launches
The Stage Managers' Association has announced he launch of a new philanthropic foundation. The Stage Managers’ Association Foundation (SMAF) supports and promotes the craft and art of stage management by providing funds for education and training, scholarships, and public events that enhance and develop stage management skills and advocacy.
Photos: The Horton Foote Prize Awarded to Christina Anderson Photo
Photos: The Horton Foote Prize Awarded to Christina Anderson
On Monday night, The Horton Foote Prize held their first in person ceremony since 2018 honoring Christina Anderson, the 2022 winner. Pulitzer Prize winning playwrights and Ms. Anderson's former teachers and mentors, Paula Vogel and Lynn Nottage, presented Christina with $50,000 and a limited edition of Keith Carter’s iconic photograph of Horton Foote.
Industry Leaders Gather For The Theatre Leadership Project Celebration Photo
Industry Leaders Gather For The Theatre Leadership Project Celebration
The Theatre Leadership Project (TTLP), founded during the pandemic to create lasting change in American theatre by installing BIPOC leadership in the industry, held its first in-person affair on Monday at Brooklyn Chop House in Times Square.

Industry Classifieds


More Hot Stories For You


The Guild of Music Supervisors Releases Statement on IATSE UnionizationThe Guild of Music Supervisors Releases Statement on IATSE Unionization
October 26, 2022

Upon the recent announcement that a supermajority of Netflix’s Music Supervisors filed for an official election at the labor board to unionize with IATSE, the Union Behind Entertainment, the Guild of Music Supervisors has released a statement.
Stage Managers Associations Foundation (SMAF) LaunchesStage Managers Associations Foundation (SMAF) Launches
October 26, 2022

The Stage Managers' Association has announced he launch of a new philanthropic foundation. The Stage Managers’ Association Foundation (SMAF) supports and promotes the craft and art of stage management by providing funds for education and training, scholarships, and public events that enhance and develop stage management skills and advocacy.
Photos: The Horton Foote Prize Awarded to Christina AndersonPhotos: The Horton Foote Prize Awarded to Christina Anderson
October 26, 2022

On Monday night, The Horton Foote Prize held their first in person ceremony since 2018 honoring Christina Anderson, the 2022 winner. Pulitzer Prize winning playwrights and Ms. Anderson's former teachers and mentors, Paula Vogel and Lynn Nottage, presented Christina with $50,000 and a limited edition of Keith Carter’s iconic photograph of Horton Foote.
Industry Leaders Gather For The Theatre Leadership Project CelebrationIndustry Leaders Gather For The Theatre Leadership Project Celebration
October 26, 2022

The Theatre Leadership Project (TTLP), founded during the pandemic to create lasting change in American theatre by installing BIPOC leadership in the industry, held its first in-person affair on Monday at Brooklyn Chop House in Times Square.
Stellar and Oregon Shakespeare Festival Announce PartnershipStellar and Oregon Shakespeare Festival Announce Partnership
October 26, 2022

​​​​​​​ Stellar and Oregon Shakespeare Festival (OSF) announced a partnership to ensure that OSF's groundbreaking O! Digital Stage will be powered in part by Stellar's industry leading platform, bringing unparalleled theatrical experiences to audiences around the globe.  