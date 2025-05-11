Theater Luminaries Bring Dramatic Looks to the Olmsted Awards Luncheon

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



New York City's beloved Central Park set the stage for high society and drama at the Central Park Conservancy’s 43rd annual Frederick Law Olmsted Awards Luncheon, (also known has the "hat lunch") where theater industry leaders lent their star power and civic spirit to one of the city's most elegant spring fundraisers. Held under a vast tent in the Conservatory Garden, the event united philanthropists, artists, and preservationists to support the park’s upkeep and legacy. The event took place on the upper east side on Manhattan on May 8th!

Tony Award winners Bonnie Comley and Jenna Segal served as co-chairs for the event, adding a touch of Broadway brilliance. They brought both vision and theatrical flair to the afternoon. Comley and Segal—known for their dedication to the performing arts and city institutions—helped shape a celebration that was as stylish as it was impactful.

Scarlett Johansson, also a Tony winner, made a striking appearance, underscoring her commitment to the city’s cultural heartbeat. Prominent figures from the Broadway industry and The Drama League—including board members Trish Chambers, Jennifer Johnson-Blalock, Donna Daniels, CeCe Black, Karin McKinnell Leidel, Pamela Barbey, Oksana Barbey, and Elizabeth Stribling—added further theatrical gravitas to the guest list. The afternoon also welcomed BroadwayHD founder Stewart F. Lane, Diana Prince, and Melissa Farber, who represent the strong intersection of theater, media, and philanthropy. Martha Stewart and Former Mayor Bloomberg were also in attendance!

With Central Park in full bloom and a guest list that sparkled with stage stars and cultural champions, the luncheon was more than a fundraiser—it was a statement. As the arts community continues to embrace its role in shaping and sustaining New York’s public spaces, the Frederick Law Olmsted Awards Luncheon proved that the theater world knows how to make an entrance—and a difference.

Photo Credit: Rob Rich

Isabel Roach Donna Daniels & Bridget McGrath

Karin McKinnell Leidel

Melissa Farber

Pamela Barbey & Oksana Barbey (Barbey Girl Productions)

Patty Harris, Betsey Smith & Michael Bloomberg

Whitney Mogavero, Margo Nederlander & Chrissie Crampton

Ranika Cohen, Elizabeth "Betsey" Smith, Bonnie Comley, , Tracey Huff, Jenny Price, Jenna Segal & Julia Weld

