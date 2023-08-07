The Pekoe Group Appoints Jenny Dorso Vice President Of Marketing Strategy

Jenny will lead the agency's marketing team, overseeing the development and implementation of brand and campaign strategy, with a digital-first approach.

By: Aug. 07, 2023

POPULAR

Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 7/23/23 Photo 1 Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 7/23/23
Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 7/30/23 Photo 2 Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 7/30/23
Jujamcyn Theaters Finalizes Deal to Merge with Ambassador Theatre Group Photo 3 Jujamcyn Theaters Finalizes Deal to Merge with Ambassador Theatre Group
Exclusive: Stage Access to Bring Classical Music and Arts Content to US Airports and Hotel Photo 4 Exclusive: Stage Access to Bring Classical Music and Arts Content to US Airports and Hotels with ReachTV Partnership

The Pekoe Group Appoints Jenny Dorso Vice President Of Marketing Strategy


Jenny Dorso has been named The Pekoe Group's Vice President of Marketing Strategy. In her new role, Jenny will lead the agency's marketing team, overseeing the development and implementation of brand and campaign strategy, with a digital-first approach.


In her 10 years with The Pekoe Group, Jenny Dorso has overseen the growth of the agency's digital department, and as Director of Digital Strategy, has guided digital media campaign planning for Broadway, Off-Broadway, touring productions, cultural institutions, and restaurants including SIX the Musical (Broadway and touring), Peter Pan Goes Wrong on Broadway, Eclipsed on Broadway, The Lightning Thief on Broadway, The Play That Goes Wrong, Avenue Q, Brooklyn Botanic Garden, Fireman Hospitality Group and more. Jenny holds an MBA from Fordham University Gabelli School of Business.

The Pekoe Group is an innovative strategic and creative ad agency with departments in advertising, digital, branding, websites, social media, partnerships, and promotions. Founded in 2009, The Pekoe Group is a certified Women Owned Business Enterprise in New York City and New York State, and has worked with some of the city's finest restaurants, cultural institutions, Broadway shows (in NYC and on tour) and the Mayor's Office of Media and Entertainment.





RELATED STORIES - Industry

1
BroadwayHDs Bonnie Comley Honored as Power Woman of the East End 2023 Photo
BroadwayHD's Bonnie Comley Honored as Power Woman of the East End 2023

Bonnie Comley, the founder of BroadwayHD, was presented with the 2023 Power Women of the East End Award by Victoria Schneps and a New York State Citation Award from Assembly Member Rebecca A. Seawright. Schneps Media's Power Women of the East End honors those fearless females who make the East End the thriving and vibrant place it is to work, live and do business.

2
Kelundra Smith Named Managing Editor of American Theatre Magazine Photo
Kelundra Smith Named Managing Editor of American Theatre Magazine

Learn about the recent appointment of Kelundra Smith as the new Managing Editor of American Theatre. Discover how her expertise and passion for the arts will shape the future of the publication.

3
Samara Berger Appointed as Situation Projects New Director Of Impact Photo
Samara Berger Appointed as Situation Project's New Director Of Impact

​​​​​​​Situation Project, a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting students in underserved communities in New York City and providing them with opportunities to experience the best of Broadway and live entertainment since 2011, has announced Samara Berger as a newly appointed Director of Impact.

4
Vatic Joins Tessituras Community of Partners for Dynamic Pricing Solutions Photo
Vatic Joins Tessitura's Community of Partners for Dynamic Pricing Solutions

Tessitura, the nonprofit technology provider, partners with Vatic to offer integrated dynamic pricing tools for arts and culture organizations. Learn more about how this partnership benefits Tessitura users and improves revenue management.

Industry Classifieds

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Watch Varonica from The VV Show's Viral DREAMGIRLS Lipsync TikTok Video Video: Watch Varonica from The VV Show's Viral DREAMGIRLS Lipsync TikTok
Listen: Maria Bilbao, Ashley D. Kelley, and Jake Pedersen Dish on Making Their Broadway Debuts Video
Listen: Maria Bilbao, Ashley D. Kelley, and Jake Pedersen Dish on Making Their Broadway Debuts
First Look at RENT at The Muny Video
First Look at RENT at The Muny
HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL Stars Reveal Their Favorite Performances Video
HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL Stars Reveal Their Favorite Performances
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
SOME LIKE IT HOT
WICKED
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
HAMILTON
ALADDIN

Recommended For You