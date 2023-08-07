The Pekoe Group Appoints Jenny Dorso Vice President Of Marketing Strategy







Jenny Dorso has been named The Pekoe Group's Vice President of Marketing Strategy. In her new role, Jenny will lead the agency's marketing team, overseeing the development and implementation of brand and campaign strategy, with a digital-first approach.



In her 10 years with The Pekoe Group, Jenny Dorso has overseen the growth of the agency's digital department, and as Director of Digital Strategy, has guided digital media campaign planning for Broadway, Off-Broadway, touring productions, cultural institutions, and restaurants including SIX the Musical (Broadway and touring), Peter Pan Goes Wrong on Broadway, Eclipsed on Broadway, The Lightning Thief on Broadway, The Play That Goes Wrong, Avenue Q, Brooklyn Botanic Garden, Fireman Hospitality Group and more. Jenny holds an MBA from Fordham University Gabelli School of Business.



The Pekoe Group is an innovative strategic and creative ad agency with departments in advertising, digital, branding, websites, social media, partnerships, and promotions. Founded in 2009, The Pekoe Group is a certified Women Owned Business Enterprise in New York City and New York State, and has worked with some of the city's finest restaurants, cultural institutions, Broadway shows (in NYC and on tour) and the Mayor's Office of Media and Entertainment.





