The National Arts Club Honors Entertainment Community Fund With the Medal of Honor for Achievement in Theatre

The event will be held on Monday, October 16, 2023.

By: Oct. 04, 2023

The National Arts Club Honors Entertainment Community Fund With the Medal of Honor for Achievement in Theatre

The National Arts Club will present  the Medal of Honor for Achievement in Theatre to the Entertainment Community Fund. The event will be held on Monday, October 16, 2023.

Learn more here.

The Entertainment Community Fund, formerly The Actors Fund, is a national human services organization with a history of over 140 years of helping people who work in film, theater, television, music, opera, radio and dance. The Fund addresses the specific needs of entertainment professionals—whether on stage, on camera or behind the scenes—with a unique understanding of the challenges involved with a life in the arts, and with the knowledge of what it takes to thrive in an often-unpredictable industry.


 

Since March 2020, the Fund has helped more than 68,000 people in every state across the country, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands, providing more than $30 million in emergency financial assistance to more than 20,000 people. Their programs focus on health and wellness, career and life, and housing services, all designed to ensure stability, encourage resiliency and be a safety net for those who shape our country’s cultural vibrancy.



2023 Regional Awards




Recommended For You