The Museum of Broadway Launches Broadway Legacy Foundation

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Museum of Broadway has launched the Broadway Legacy Foundation, in celebration of the museum's third anniversary.

Built to preserve, educate and advocate, The Broadway Legacy Foundation launched in 2025 as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization with the Museum of Broadway, to provide universal access to theater education and enrichment programming, develop special exhibitions and events to cement the legacy of Broadway and through its initiatives, work to foster theater appreciation and arts advocacy for generations to come.

The Foundation’s board is led by chair Julie Boardman and vice-chair Diane Nicoletti, with board members Christine Farah, Scott Landis, Joann Leatherby, Jennifer McMillon and Sara Beth Zivitz.

A founding fundraiser event was held on November 11, which featured Tituss Burgess, Sophia Anne Caruso, Jordan Donica, Ashley Loren, Bryonha Marie, Duncan Sheik, and more.

Learn more here.





