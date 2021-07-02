The Broadway League Appoints Gennean Scott as Director of Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion







The Broadway League has announced Gennean Scott as Director of Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion. She will begin her tenure on July 6, 2021.

The search process was lead by Arts Consulting Group.

'For the past 20 years, Ms. Scott has been committed to fostering inclusion and equity by implementing various racial and social justice initiatives in community organizations and professionally in the nonprofit and education sectors. Ms. Scott most recently served as Vice President of Human Capital and Inclusion at Omaha Performing Arts, where she led and created equity, diversity, and inclusion initiatives and programs. She also provided ongoing training programs to staff and volunteers and conceived and spearheaded programs that increased and retained BIPOC staff, exceeding national standards. Her strategies have led to the creation of the monthly Voices Amplified series, focusing on multidisciplinary arts and social justice initiatives to amplify artists in diverse cultures. In addition, Ms. Scott previously founded and directed a nonprofit dance school to promote equity in the arts for Omaha youth.

A former dancer, Ms. Scott currently serves as a keynote speaker, facilitator, trainer, and consultant for organizations and businesses that want to promote an inclusive work environment for their staff and customers. As a co-founder of the Black Arts Leadership Alliance-a network of black professionals in the Midwest dedicated to empowering, training, recruiting, and retaining African Americans/Blacks in arts administration-she helped the organization establish a strategic vision for growth. A member of Women of Color in the Arts and the Non-Profit Association of the Midlands, she also serves as a co-founder of the Nebraska Association of African American Human Resources Professionals and as local Chair of The Arts for The Links Incorporated. Ms. Scott holds a bachelor of science degree in education from the University of Nebraska - Omaha.'

