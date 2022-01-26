The Black Theatre Matters Bill Honored By Inaugural Anthem Awards







The Anthem Awards announced today that The Black Theatre Matters Bill - legislation drafted from over 500 interviews, work sessions, town halls, and other forums led by Davon Williams LLC - has been honored as a Finalist for Best Diversity, Equity & Inclusion - Special Projects in the Inaugural Anthem Awards Social Impact Celebration.

"To be among such game changers as Trevor Noah and Vice President Kamala Harris is an honor in itself," said Davon Williams. "Over 500 people came together in solidarity to develop and actively advocate for The Black Theatre Matters Bill. This led to a series of over 100 resolutions designed to create a more equitable union for current and prospective members. This bill passed at the Actors' Equity Association's Inaugural Convention in 2021. The title of this bill highlights the time in which it was created; a time when National Injustice against Black lives intersected with the American theatre industry and its challenge of 'The Great White Way.' These interconnected resolutions were born from the community it was designed to aid. This offering is a major step towards a more equitable industry."

"Davon Williams LLC has set the standard for excellence for the Impact Industry. We are so proud of what we are building at The Anthem Awards and are humbled by the positive response and extraordinary support from global brands and national organizations to artists, creators and local individuals making an impact in their community," said Jessica Lauretti, Managing Director, The Anthem Awards. "It is our distinct honor to showcase and highlight this work and recognize its impact across Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion."

The Anthem Awards was launched in response to the prevalence social good has taken within the national conversation and cultural zeitgeist in recent years. The inaugural competition received nearly 2,500 entries from 36 countries worldwide. By amplifying the voices that spark global change, the Anthem Awards are defining a new benchmark for impactful work that inspires others to take action in their communities. A portion of program revenue will fund a new grant program supporting emerging individuals and organizations working to advance the causes recognized in the inaugural Anthem Awards.

Winners for the inaugural Anthem Awards will be announced on Tuesday, February 15, 2022 and celebrated at the first annual Anthem Voices virtual conference as well as at a star-studded virtual Awards Show on Monday, February 28, 2022. Fans will be able to watch the virtual show on-demand featuring special moments, and hallmark Speeches from all the Winners at www.anthemawards.com.