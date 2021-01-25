TRU Announces January Panel 'Developing New Works in a Virtual New World: Different Countries, Different Challenges'







Theater Resources Unlimited will present the monthly Panel, Developing New Works in a Virtual New World: Different Countries, Different Challenges on Thursday, January 28, 2021 via Zoom. The panel will be led by Australian producer Neil Gooding, New York producer Cody Lassen, and London producer Katy Lipson. Reserve a spot on the event page at https://truonline.org/events/developing-new-works/, or by emailing TRUStaff1@gmail.com - you will be put on a list to receive the Zoom link.

"Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we were forced to rethink all TRU programs for Zoom presentation. Turns out that what seemed at first to be a drastic inconvenience has paid off with surprising benefits," said Bob Ost, executive director of TRU. "We now have extended our reach well beyond the New York area, throughout the US and as far away as Australia, Singapore and Malaysia. This panel in particular illustrates the valuable lesson learned. How else could we have panelists speaking with us live from New York, London and Sydney? Very exciting!"

New York doesn't see a likelihood of reopening theaters until September. London has tried opening theaters with social distancing but is now back in lockdown. Australia has had theaters re-opened since late November. The current COVID situation is really causing problems for our business around the world. Nevertheless, with all the roadblocks, New Works can still be developed right now. So what is the best use of the time and resources we currently have at our disposal? The vaccine is a likely pathway to the return of live theater, but how do we plan for the future with so many unknown factors?

The Zoom session will open at 5:30pm eastern time for roundtable introductions of attendees; program will start at 6:00pm - come prepared with your best 20-second summary of who you are, and what you need.

With guest speakers: Australian producer Neil Gooding (Australian premieres of Gutenberg! The Musical!, and Dogfight and New York productions of Church and State, Handle with Care, The 39 Steps, Alan Cumming's one-man Macbeth on Broadway); New York producer Cody Lassen (Tootsie, What the Constitution Means to Me, Indecent, Significant Other, Spring Awakening revival; upcoming Titanic, How I Learned to Drive); and London producer Katy Lipson of Aria Entertainment (UK Premiere Tour of The Addams Family, 50th Anniversary production of HAIR, Pippin,

Spring Awakening, The Toxic Avenger; Unexpected Joy at Southwark Playhouse and York Theatre, Off-Broadway) and creator of the From Page to Stage festival of new musicals.

About the Panelists

Neil Gooding | As a director, Neil was nominated for a 2009 Helpmann Award and a 2009 Green Room Award for the Australian premiere of Gutenberg! The Musical!. He has also been nominated for a Sydney Theatre Critics Award for his direction of the Australian premiere of Dogfight. Directing highlights include the Australian premieres of Stalking The Bogeyman and The Bridges Of Madison County and the World Premiere of Paris (in concert), The Red Tree and Becoming Bill. Other highlights include the New York Production of Church And State (Asst. Director), Passion, The Hatpin (Asst. Director). Neil was also assistant director to Gale Edwards for the launch concert of Kookaburra Music Theatre Company. As Producer / Director Neil has created many productions including Sing on Through Tomorrow (a song revue of the music of Matthew Robinson); LOVEBiTES by Peter Rutherford and James Millar; Love Letters (starring Ian Stenlake and Rachael Beck),Truth Beauty And A Picture Of You and High Fidelity (Hayes Theatre Co); the national tour of Thank You for Being A Friend; as well as Side by Side by Sondheim and Diciasette (starring Mark Vincent). His producing work internationally includes the New York productions of Church and State, Handle with Care; The 39 Steps; Alan Cumming's one-man version of Macbeth on Broadway; as well as being a financial investor in It's Only A Play and The Ferryman. In London's West End, NGP has produced the hit Australian play, Holding the Man, Cyrano and Back To The Future.

Cody Lassen is a Tony-nominated theatre producer and live entertainment consultant. Broadway productions include Indecent, the Deaf West Theatre revival of

Spring Awakening, and the upcoming revival of Paula Vogel's How I Learned to Drive. He has been part of the producing team for other Broadway productions including Tootsie, What the Constitution Means to Me, Torch Song, The Band's Visit,

Macbeth and Significant Other. Upcoming: the first revival of Titanic, The Flamingo Kid, Steven Sater & Duncan' Sheik's Alice By Heart and Burt Bacharach's Some Lovers. In addition to producing his own projects, Cody consults for producers, theaters and agencies to help them discover how they should market their shows for the best chance of financial and critical success. Previously, he was the director of marketing for Los Angeles' Center Theatre Group and its three theaters: the Ahmanson Theatre, Mark Taper Forum and Kirk Douglas Theatre. He is an active member of the Broadway League, the National Association of Musical Theatre, and serves on the Board of NY's Vineyard Theatre. More info at codylassen.com