TRU Announces Community Gathering Via Zoom - Finding Harmony: Resources For Musical Theater Professionals







A dependable haven for artists in isolation, Theater Resources Unlimited (TRU) is now into its second year of non-stop weekly Community Gatherings this Friday, having offered to date over 100 conversations and unlimited camaraderie since April 17, 2020. TRU hosts their Community Gatherings every Friday at 5pm ET via Zoom, to explore the creation of art and theater in the time of COVID-19, and to ensure that these crucial conversations continue going forward as theater reopens. Ask questions, bring answers, be part of a community - it's an opportunity to network with theater professionals and talk about how we kept theater alive during shutdown, and what we are doing now, going forward.

To receive the Zoom invitation for future meetings, email TRUnltd@aol.com with "Zoom Me" in the subject header. These gatherings are free for TRU members, non-members are asked to make an optional tax-deductible donation - or consider joining TRU at truonline.org/membership to support the organization during these challenging times.

Friday 1/13 - Finding Harmony: Resources for Musical Theater Professionals. In the room: Holly Reed, CEO at MusicalWriters.comand Reed Creative Group; Rebecca Lowrey, Producing Director at MusicalWriters.com and Accompany Musicals; and Jean-Paul Yovanoff, Founder of MTR/Musical Theatre Radio. Learn about opportunities and support offered by our guests, plus a "State of the Art" conversation about how musical theater is evolving, and what influences shutdown may have had on it. We'll touch on an increasing interest in new works from theater companies and actors, the role social media plays in the development process, and the advantages of being part of a community of artists.

Friday 1/20 - How Shutdown Changed the TV and Film Industry. We'll look at the unexpected production challenges, and the need to acquire new skills, as well as how shutdown pushed streaming into the spotlight and helped it gain greater significance and stature so that it now competes with theatrically released films in the major awards. In the room: Louis Guerra, first assistant director; Daryl Sledge, independent film and online producer; others to be confirmed.

Friday 1/27 - Something British Our Way Comes: Meet a Key UK Player. In the room: Louis Hartshorn of UK's Hartshorn-Hook Productions, a theater and live entertainment group of companies, producing world-class immersive as well as traditional theater and providing services to the live entertainment industry. Having produced over 100 productions since 2007, with an emphasis on immersive, site-specific and musical works, Louis Hartshorn is about to make his mark on the New York theater scene. Hear about his soon-to-open immersive Great Gatsby transferring from a successful run in London, as well as his company's efforts to create new off-Broadway venues, and new opportunities.

Check back at TRU's web page for the 2022 schedule: truonline.org/tru-community-gathering.

Videos of past Community Gatherings may be viewed on TRU's YouTube channel atyoutube.com/channel/UC43rsChi4fA23dNLeloaF_A/. And a new podcast series, TRU Talks About Theater featuring 2022 Community Gathering conversations is now available wherever you get your podcasts; or tune in at ElectraCast: https://electracast.com/?s=Theater+Resources

Theater Resources Unlimited (TRU) is the leading network for developing theater professionals, a twenty-nine-year-old 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization created to help producers produce, emerging theater companies to emerge healthily and all theater professionals to understand and navigate the business of the arts. Membership includes self-Producing Artists as well as career producers and theater companies. TRU publishes an email community newsletter of services, opportunities and productions; presents weekly Community Gatherings; offers a Producer Development & Mentorship Program taught by prominent producers and general managers in New York theater, and also presents Producer Boot Camp workshops to help aspirants develop business skills. TRU serves writers through the TRU Voices Play Reading Series, Writer-Producer Speed Date, a Practical Playwriting Workshop, How to Write a Musical That Works and a Director-Writer Communications Lab. Programs of Theater Resources Unlimited are supported in part by the Montage Foundation, The Storyline Project and the Leibowitz Greenway Foundation. For more information about TRU membership and programs, visit truonline.org.