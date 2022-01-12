TDF Announces the Recipients of the FY 2022 TAP-Plus Grants







At any given day throughout the State of New York, countless cultural organizations (theatre companies, museums, festivals) offer programming that provide only limited access to patrons with mild to severe hearing loss. To help make these events more accessible, TDF (aka Theatre Development Fund) a non-profit service organization, in partnership with the New York State Council on the Arts (NYSCA), administers TAP-Plus. Founded in 1999, TAP-Plus awards grants of up to $5,000 for open captioning services to eligible cultural organizations throughout New York State. Any institution that currently receives NYSCA funding is eligible to apply for a TAP-Plus grant.

This year, 21 organizations throughout New York State will receive a combined amount of $87.000 towards providing this needed access for their audiences. They are:

"During this difficult time, we're grateful to NYSCA for continuing to fund this program that is essential for organizations to be able to provide access for people with mild to severe hearing loss," said Lisa Carling, TDF's Director of Accessibility Programs.

Apollo Theatre, Ars Nova, Bristol Valley Theater, Brooklyn Arts Council, Brooklyn Academy of Music (BAM), Geva Theatre Center, Harlem Stage, Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival, Irish Classical Theatre Company, Jack Arts, JCC Rochester, Playwrights Horizons, Second Stage Theater, Signature Theatre, Spanish Theatre Repertory Company (Repertorio Español), St. Ann's Warehouse, Symphony Space, Syracuse Stage, Theater Breaking Through Barriers, The New Group and The Public Theater.

TAP-Plus helps this underserved constituency to enjoy the unique cultural experiences provided by these organizations. For more information, go to: www.tdf.org.