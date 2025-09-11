​TANGO ILLUSION to Have Industry Workshop at The Players

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



A mesmerizing fusion of theatre, music, and movement takes the stage with TANGO ILLUSION, an original dance play created by award-winning choreographer Diane Lachtrupp Martinez.

Presented as an invite-only industry workshop at The Players, just off Gramercy Park, the piece will be performed on Wednesday, September 18, at 4:00 PM and Thursday, September 19, at 11:00 AM.

Tango Illusion is a dance play that explores the onstage and offstage lives of a troupe of Tango and Salsa dancers in New York City. Their nightly show, FUEGO, burns bright — but behind the curtain, the dancers battle personal struggles, including addiction to Tango itself, that threaten to tear them apart. Blending drama, passion, and artistry, Tango Illusion gives audiences more than a performance — it’s an interactive experience where spectators can connect with the performers, feel the power of the dance, and even help create a unique Tango that the dancers bring to life on stage.

With three dazzling dance couples, a star singer, and a live ensemble of musicians, Tango Illusion offers a compelling “show within a show” experience that celebrates artistry, passion, and the enduring magic of live performance.

Cast Includes: Talia Castro-Pozo (2025 Recipient “Outstanding Women" El Dario NY), Sevin Ceviker (Hisseli Harikalar Kumpanyasi), Julia Chen Myers (Dear Evan Hansen Major Motion Picture), Anton Domansky (US National Argentine Stage Tango Champion), Johnny Martinez (Capital District Dancing With the Stars Champion), Mariana Parma (USA Tango Champion), Jeremey Adam Rey (In the Heights Major Motion Picture), and Tybaldt Ulrich (World Hustle Champion).

Tango Illusion is created by Diane Lachtrupp Martinez, directed by Johnny Martinez, choreographed by Diane Lachtrupp Martinez, Johnny Martinez & Mariana Parma. With composition & music direction by Pablo Aslan (Latin Grammy Award Winner), vocal coaching by Mark Watson, key art design by Tommy Kirrane-Martinez. Brian Lynn is the stage manager. LDK Productions serves as general manager. Tango Illusion is produced by Diane Lachtrupp, Rebecca Carulli, Tammy Haarman & Mark Watson.





