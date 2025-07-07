TADA! Youth Theater Unveils 2025 Musiclal Theater Summer Camps

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



TADA! Youth Theater will present a week-long Musical Theater Summer Camps now through August 29th. Children create and perform a brand new mini-musical every week.

Young people receive invaluable musical theater training from professional Teaching Artists, focusing on character development, vocal performance, and Broadway-style choreography. Family and friends are invited on the last day to attend the premiere of the campers' original mini-musical.

Camp takes place at TADA! Youth Theater, 15 West 28th Street in Manhattan, Monday through Friday from 9AM-5PM. For registration information, please visit https://tadatheater.com/summercamps/

Campers are divided by ages 5 through 7 and ages 8 through 12. Young people are given a show title as a jumping off point including Ready, set…SUMMER!, Eat. Sleep, BROADWAY, Dancing Through Life—and loving it!, The Show Must go On!, Defying Gravity! and So Apparently, I'm Dramatic.

No child will be turned away because of their inability to pay. Financial assistance is available. For more information, please visit https://tadatheater.com/education-overview/financial-assistance/.





