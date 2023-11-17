Submissions to Open for the 2024 Relentless Award Next Week

The writer of the winning submission will receive $50,000, the largest cash prize in American theater presented to an unproduced work.

By: Nov. 17, 2023

POPULAR

Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 11/5/23 Photo 1 Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 11/5/23
Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 11/12/23 Photo 2 Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 11/12/23
CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY Is Now Available for Licensing Photo 3 CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY Is Now Available for Licensing
Actors' Equity Association and The Broadway League Reach Settlement of WAITRESS Grievance Photo 4 Actors’ Equity and The Broadway League Reach Settlement of WAITRESS Grievance

Submissions to Open for the 2024 Relentless Award Next Week


Submissions for The American Playwriting Foundation and Building for the Arts' annual Relentless Award will open Monday, November 20, 2023 and Will Close on December 20th, 2023. The writer of the winning submission will receive $50,000, the largest cash prize in American theater presented to an unproduced work. There is no fee to apply. 

The American Playwriting Foundation, established in 2015 in honor of Philip Seymour Hoffman and his relentless pursuit of truth in the theater, has presented the Relentless Award annually to a​ ​playwright in recognition of a new work. In 2022, the Award expanded its scope to include musical theater, in honor of Adam Schlessinger, and the recently launched Picket Plays, recognizing short plays written by striking members of the WGA. The Relentless Award has led the way in spotlighting some of theater’s brightest new talents​, ​includ​ing​ Clare Barron, Sarah DeLappe, and Aleshea Harris, whose winning plays have been produced around the country and internationally, to wide acclaim. 

Led by David Bar Katz, the Relentless Award Selection Committee places special emphasis on works that are fearless in their choice of subject matter, featuring passionate voices that are relentlessly truthful. Two-time Pulitzer Prize winner and Relentless judge Lynn Nottage said, “The Relentless Award celebrates writing that disrupts and upends our notions of what can be presented on the American stage. We are looking for brave, fearless and imaginative writers, who despite the tug of the industry at large, remain unabashedly true to their own voices.” 

The Relentless Award subcommittee, led by Literary Manager and Artistic Producer Anna O’Donoghue, selects eight finalists from thousands of submissions using blind evaluation, keeping the writers completely anonymous throughout the process. Judges will have no knowledge of the identity, gender, or race of a work’s creators. Criteria for submission casts a wide net of eligibility – essentially any unproduced new play is eligible – and submissions by first-time playwrights of all identities are especially encouraged. 

The winner of the Relentless Award will be selected by a panel of judges including Eric Bogosian, Thomas Bradshaw, Lynn Nottage and Jonathan Marc Sherman. 

The winning playwright, along with finalists and semifinalists, will also receive opportunities to have their work developed at various theatrical institutions, including a series of staged readings at Theatre Row. 

Eligibility/Criteria for Submission 

  • There is no fee to apply. 
  • Only full-length plays are eligible for the Relentless Award.
  • The work must be unproduced and cannot have had a previous professional production or a current production commitment.
  • Applications are limited to plays by writers with United States citizenship, those who possess a green card, or those who are otherwise authorized to work in the U.S. 
  • Writers must be at least 21 years old.
  • Works may be based on underlying material, in which case proof of authorization or right to adapt the underlying material must be uploaded with the application if it is not in the public domain.
  • Plays that have previously been recognized as winners, finalists, semi-finalists, or honorable mentions by the Relentless Awards are ineligible.
  • Musicals are ineligible. 


The submission window is from November 20 until December 20, 2023. For details on how to submit and required materials, please visit americanplaywritingfoundation.org/the-relentless-award

Building for the Arts (BFA) expands access to the performing arts by providing creative space, learning opportunities, and hubs for artistic connection. BFA’s signature projects – Theatre Row, Music and the Brain, and the American Playwriting Foundation– nurture artists, audiences, and youth with a focus on accessibility and inclusion. 





RELATED STORIES - Industry

1
Nominations Are Now Accepted For SDCFs 2024 Barbara Whitman Award Photo
Nominations Are Now Accepted For SDCF's 2024 Barbara Whitman Award

Stage Directors and Choreographers Foundation (SDCF), the not-for-profit foundation of Stage Directors and Choreographers Society (SDC), announced today that nominations for the 2024 Barbara Whitman Award are now being accepted through December 13, 2023.

2
Audible and LAMDA Celebrate Five Years Of Collaboration With New Audio Dramas Written and Photo
Audible and LAMDA Celebrate Five Years Of Collaboration With New Audio Dramas Written and Recorded By LAMDA Graduating Students

Audible UK and LAMDA have announced the release of the fifth series of GNR8, a collection of four original audio dramas that are created by and for young people.

3
Journalist Gloria Oladipo Receives The Second Annual Edward Medina Prize Photo
Journalist Gloria Oladipo Receives The Second Annual Edward Medina Prize

New York-based critic and journalist Gloria Oladipo (she/her) received the second annual Edward Medina Prize for Excellence in Cultural Criticism Sunday from The American Theatre Critics Association (ATCA) at its November 2023 conference in New York.

4
Listen: Carol Burnett Headlines Art of Kindness Podcasts 100th Episode Photo
Listen: Carol Burnett Headlines Art of Kindness Podcast's 100th Episode

The Art of Kindness with Robert Peterpaul welcomed the one and only Carol Burnett for an inspiring 100th episode special this week.

Industry Classifieds

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Broadway Bridges Celebrates Milestone 100,000 Students Video
Broadway Bridges Celebrates Milestone 100,000 Students
Get a First Look at THE GARDENS OF ANUNCIA at Lincoln Center Theater Video
Get a First Look at THE GARDENS OF ANUNCIA at Lincoln Center Theater
SPAMALOT Cast Finds Their Grail on Opening Night Video
SPAMALOT Cast Finds Their Grail on Opening Night
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SWEENEY TODD
I NEED THAT
HADESTOWN
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
MELISSA ETHERIDGE: MY WINDOW
THE SHARK IS BROKEN

Recommended For You