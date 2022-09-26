Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Stagehands at NYC's 'Little Island' Unanimously Approve Union With IATSE Local One

Having opened in the Spring of 2021, Little Island is one of New York City’s newest parks and architectural wonders.

Industry News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 26, 2022  


Stagehands at NYC's 'Little Island' Unanimously Approve Union With IATSE Local One

After a year of legal delays, Stagehands at Little Island voted "Yes" for a union with the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE) Local One. The vote was unanimous in favor of representation by Local One.

Having opened in the Spring of 2021, Little Island is one of New York City's newest parks and architectural wonders. Built in the Hudson River upon a series of custom designed columns which were inspired by tulips, the 2.4-acre park contains a 687-seat amphitheater as well as an outdoor performance space known as the Glade. The park has an annual summer performance series hosting a wide variety of acts including music, dance, theater, and comedy as well as regular daily performances throughout the park.

"The crew at Little Island stood together in solidarity because they understand the benefits of union representation. They are an integral part of the performances at the park and deserve a living wage, as well as the benefits and protections in the workplace that Local One representation provides. For the past 137 years, Local One has represented stagehands on Broadway, live television, concerts, and live events in the New York City area, and the crew of 25 at Little Island are continuing that tradition" said Local One Trustee and Organizer John Lott.

Stagehands at Little Island join the thousands of workers across America organizing for power on the job. According to a recent Gallop Poll, 71% of Americans support labor unions. The NLRB reports that union representation petitions increased in 2022 by a historic 58%.

"We at Local One are proud to represent the crew at Little Island and are ready to take their concerns and needs to the bargaining table and give them a voice where they haven't had one before. Today is a great day for the crew of Little Island, Local One, and the labor movement in America" stated IATSE Local One President Mike Wekselblatt.

Regional Awards



Industry Classifieds


More Hot Stories For You


2022 Horton Foote Prize Awarded to Christina Anderson for THE RIPPLE, THE WAVE THAT CARRIED ME HOME2022 Horton Foote Prize Awarded to Christina Anderson for THE RIPPLE, THE WAVE THAT CARRIED ME HOME
September 22, 2022

Mari Marchbanks (Founder and Executive Director) has announced that the 2022 Horton Foote Prize has been awarded to Christina Anderson for her play the ripple, the wave that carried me home.
Levine Plotkin & Menin, LLP Expands Into Los Angeles and Grows its Team of AttorneysLevine Plotkin & Menin, LLP Expands Into Los Angeles and Grows its Team of Attorneys
September 22, 2022

 Levine Plotkin & Menin, LLP (LPM), a boutique law firm engaged in transactional work in the arts, entertainment and media, announced the opening of offices in Los Angeles.
Now Hiring: Production Manager, Head Audio, and More - BroadwayWorld ClassifiedsNow Hiring: Production Manager, Head Audio, and More - BroadwayWorld Classifieds
September 22, 2022

This Week's New Classified Listings on BroadwayWorld for 9/22/2022 include new jobs for those looking to work in the theatre industry.
Arts Administrators Of Color Network Names Karla Estela Rivera As Executive DirectorArts Administrators Of Color Network Names Karla Estela Rivera As Executive Director
September 22, 2022

Arts Administrators of Color Network has selected writer, performer, activist, and arts advocate Karla Estela Rivera as its Executive Director following an extensive search process. Rivera began her tenure on September 19, 2022. She is preceded in the role by Quanice G. Floyd, Founder and former Director.
TodayTix Group Acquires Secret Cinema Immersive Film and Television Experience CompanyTodayTix Group Acquires Secret Cinema Immersive Film and Television Experience Company
September 22, 2022

TodayTix Group, the global e-commerce leader for cultural experiences, announced that it has acquired Secret Cinema, the London-based entertainment company that specializes in immersive film and television events. 