Stage Entertainment Appoints Kirsty Doubleday Head Of International Brand Management







Leading musical theatre and production company Stage Entertainment announces the appointment of Kirsty Doubleday as Head of International Brand Management. In her role, Kirsty Doubleday will lead and enable the international marketing strategy and commercial operations for TINA - The Tina Turner Musical.

She will also oversee brand development and the positioning of original content productions at Stage Entertainment. Kirsty will be based in Stage Entertainment's London office and will report jointly to Tali Pelman, Producer of TINA - The Tina Turner Musical and Group Creative Managing Director, and Bob van de Beek, Group Commercial Director. Kirsty is currently Director of Client Services at West End arts advertising agency Dewynters, where she forms part of the senior leadership team. Kirsty has top-level strategic experience having worked in the industry for over 25 years roles ranging from working in a venue, for a producer and at an agency. During her tenure at Dewynters she has led on numerous accounts, most notably for Really Useful Group, Nimax Theatres, Royal Opera House, Royal Shakespeare Company, Barbara Broccoli/EON Production, and more recently the London opening of Moulin Rouge! The Musical.

Tali Pelman, Group Creative Managing Director: 'We are very excited to welcome Kirsty to Stage Entertainment. She is an exceptionally talented individual with tremendous experience in and passion for theatre, and her joining the company will increase our capacity to continue to successfully position, launch and grow premium theatrical brands, such as TINA, in our core markets and beyond'. Bob van de Beek, Group Commercial Director: 'It's great to have Kirsty join Stage Entertainment; accelerating our global brand strategy and brand governance capabilities is an area where Kirsty's experience will be such a valuable addition to our team.'

Tina - The Tina Turner Musical is based on the life of legendary artist Tina Turner and presented in association with Tina Turner herself, received its world premiere in April 2018 in London's West End, where it opened to five-star reviews, broke box office records at the Aldwych Theatre and is currently entering its 4th year. The musical reopened at Broadway's Lunt-Fontanne Theatre on October 8, 2021. The Broadway production, which originally opened on November 7, 2019, was nominated for 12 Tony Awards including Best Musical. A multi-year North American tour will launch at the Providence Performing Arts Center (PPAC) in Providence, Rhode Island in the Fall of 2022 and visit more than 40 cities in its first year. TINA has three European productions currently running; in March 2019 the German production opened at Stage Operettenhaus in Hamburg, the Dutch production opened at the Beatrix Theater, Utrecht, in February 2020, and the third European production opened in Fall 2021 at the Teatro Coliseum in Madrid, Spain.

Stage Entertainment, founded in 1998 and attracting 7 million visitors in 2019, is a first-class theatrical production company focusing on musical theatre in Europe. It owns and operates a network of 16 theatres where it produces some of the best-known musicals titles developed by international partners and its creative teams, such as The Lion King, Mamma Mia! and Aladdin. Stage Entertainment also creates original own premium content, such as Anastasia and 'TINA - The Tina Turner Musical'. The company employs over 2,000 people worldwide and operates in the Netherlands, Germany, Spain, France, Italy, on West End in London, UK and on Broadway in New York, US. Today the brand is widely known for the exceptional quality of its shows and the warm hospitality extended in their theatres to its audiences. The Management Board of Stage Entertainment consists of Arthur de Bok (CEO), Marijn de Wit (CFO) and Fleur Mooren - la Bastide (COO).

For further information please visit www.stage-entertainment.com.